Ubisoft H1 2022 earnings report shows Far Cry 6 sales in line with Assassin's Creed Odyssey's launch We'll have to wait another six months to find out if Far Cry 6 can keep pace with the Vikings.

Today, Ubisoft reported its H1 2022 earnings, and one point of note were the early Far Cry 6 sales being in line with those of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. While Ubisoft didn’t disclose the exact sales numbers in the report, what we know of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s popularity points to this being a major win for Ubisoft.

In its first-half 2021-22 earnings figures, Ubisoft made note of how Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was already the second largest profit generating game in the company’s history, and it had reached this milestone in less than 12 months. That’s an impressive feat, but another win for Ubisoft in their earnings report is the note that Far Cry 6 early sales are in line with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. Obviously, we’ll have to wait until Ubisoft’s next report to see how Far Cry 6 fares over a longer period, but it’s still a solid start.

The earnings report went on to say this about Far Cry 6:

The community praised the narrative, the protagonists and villains’ complexity, the stunning and beautiful open world of Yara as well as the gunplay, without forgetting the “Amigos” like Chorizo who touched the hearts of many players as much as those of the unfortunate enemies who crossed his path. This resolutely fun opus saw playtime per player up 25% vs. Far Cry 5. Early sales are in line with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey solid performance, a game released in a similar timeframe. With an exciting post-launch plan over the coming months, Far Cry 6 is set to be a strong performer this holiday. The game, having achieved positive reviews from prestigious gaming outlets, including a 9 from Game Informer and “Great” rating from IGN, is the second major title delivered during very challenging times by Ubisoft Toronto teams, confirming the growing maturity of the studio and opening the way for exciting future projects. The second quarter saw excellent acquisition for the Far Cry brand, notably on Far Cry 3 and Far Cry 5.

At Shacknews, we tend to agree that this is a decent offering of Far Cry. You can read my Far Cry 6 review for my full thoughts, but I did praise the open-world beauty of Yara and the gunplay. If you’re a fan of the Far Cry series or Ubisoft open-world games in general, it’s not a bad option to burn 50-100 hours of your time.

For more on the various companies in tech and gaming releasing their earnings reports, be sure to keep it locked on Shacknews.