Square Enix celebrates Tomb Raider's 25th anniversary with new franchise announcements

The Tomb Raider franchise celebrates its 25th anniversary this week, and it’s been a time of reflecting on what’s been one of the most iconic video game series of the last few decades. Publisher Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics are getting in on the celebration too, as the two have made a host of new announcements to commemorate the event. This includes new discounts on past games, more details on the upcoming anime, as well as some other surprises.

Square Enix shared all of its announcements in a press release on October 28, 2021. For the games, several Tomb Raider titles across all platforms are going on sale, with some games discounted up to 89% off. As a part of this, Square Enix is partnering with Amazon to give away 2015’s Rise of the Tomb Raider for free on PC through Prime Gaming. The offer will be available from November 1 to November 14.

It was also announced that Crystal Dynamics will be teaming up with Feral Interactive to bring Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris to the Nintendo Switch, marking the franchise’s first time on the Nintendo console.

We also got updates on the previously announced Tomb Raider anime that’s currently in development at Netflix. It was announced that Allen Maldonado will be joining the cast as Zip, a tech expert and colleague to Lara. It was also revealed that Earl Baylon will reprise his video game role of Jonah Maiava for the show.

Lastly, two new real-world Tomb Raider experiences were announced. Tomb Raider: The LIVE Experience is in the works from Little Lion Entertainment and “will give fans the chance to dive into the world of Tomb Raider.” Teams will compete in challenges inside of an immersive tomb, helping Lara to save the day. The World of Lara Croft is an exhibition coming to the Netherlands that will serve as a museum of the franchise, with “a focus on the creativity involved in bringing stories to life.” Both experiences are coming in 2022.

