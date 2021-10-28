Sony forms PlayStation PC label for its PC ports As more PlayStation games continue to hit PC, Sony has created a new PC label.

Sony did something that many thought it would never do when the company started porting PlayStation-exclusive titles to PC. It started with Horizon Zero Dawn last year, and the company has since brought Days Gone to the platform and plans to bring more games in the near future. With Sony now clearly looking to continuously bring its games to PC, the company has formed PlayStation PC, a label dedicated to its PC publishing business.

Gamers began to notice this week that the publisher for Days Gone on PC has changed to PlayStation PC LLC. There was no formal announcement about this, but it’s a change from what the game was originally listed under, PlayStation Mobile. Taking a look at Corporation Wiki, it appears that PlayStation PC LLC was actually formed all the way back in April of this year.

Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone were the first PlayStation titles to come to Steam. The publisher recently announced plans to bring Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy to Steam in the second quarter of 2022. It was also revealed that 2018’s God of War will get a PC release this January.

While it may not seem to be a big deal on the surface, Sony’s creation of a new label specifically for PC releases could be a big indicator of its future business model. It’s a good sign that we’ll see the publisher look to bring more of its exclusive games to PC, even after Uncharted and God of War. It will be interesting to see if Sony potentially looks to close the game between its console releases and PC ports. For more on the latest business moves from Sony and the PlayStation brand, stick with us here on Shacknews.