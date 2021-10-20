New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

God of War 2018 is getting a PC release in January 2022

In a somewhat delightful surprise, Sony and Santa Monica Studio have announced that God of War is the next game getting the PC port treatment.
TJ Denzer
22

Little by little, Sony has been opening up its library of exclusive PlayStation franchises up to PC releases. We’ve seen it in the likes of Death Stranding and Horizon Zero Dawn, but Sony is far from finished. Next up on the block is the 2018 God of War. The adventures and battles of Kratos and Atreus against the Norse pantheon were a delightful rework of the action franchise and PC players will soon be able to take part in the journey when it comes to Steam and the Epic Games Store in January 2022.

Sony and Santa Monica Studio announced the PC port of God of War 2018 in a PlayStation blog post on October 20, 2021. Coming on January 14, 2021 to PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, God of War will invite PC players to pick up the journey Kratos well after the adventures of the original Greek pantheon trilogy. Somewhere in the frosted wilderness, Kratos is living quietly with his son, Atreus, when they are accosted by Norse gods. It takes them on a journey to survive the All-Seeing Eye of Odin and other Norse champions.

God of War was a masterpiece of the franchise, offering an incredible and action-packed journey in which players took on frost trolls, dragons, and valkyries, aided by the wise Mimir, the dwarven blacksmiths Brok and Sindri, and even the vast and mighty World Serpent Jörmungandr. From voice-acting to world design to combat and more, God of War was an incredible game that took away many awards in its debut launch.

Now, come January, PC players will be able to finally take part in that journey as well if they haven’t already. And with God of War Ragnarok coming up in 2022 as well, it’s looking to be a top notch year for the God of War franchise. Stay tuned for the latest updates as they become available, right here at Shacknews.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

From The Chatty
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    October 20, 2021 9:55 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, God of War 2018 is getting a PC release in January 2022

    • Masem legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      October 20, 2021 8:12 AM

      DAD OF WAR ON PC ON JAN 14 2022

      NOT A DRILL

      https://blog.playstation.com/2021/10/20/god-of-war-2018-is-coming-to-pc/

      • Masem legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        October 20, 2021 8:13 AM

        https://store.steampowered.com/app/1593500/God_of_War/

      • ThatsBriskBaby legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        October 20, 2021 8:15 AM

        Insta-buy! Such an awesome game and since I wont be getting a PS5 anytime soon rebuying it on PC is the next best thing!

      • shirif legacy 10 years
        reply
        October 20, 2021 8:18 AM

        Feek yes

      • Revo99 legacy 10 years
        reply
        October 20, 2021 8:18 AM

        Hoooolllyy shit. Definitely going to be playing through that again. Originally played on a launch PS4 and the 30fps left a lot to be desired. Now I just need Ghost of Tsushima on PC, haven’t played it yet because I just can’t do 30fps anymore.

        • rob_o_cop mercury mega
          reply
          October 20, 2021 10:24 AM

          I played through it a 2nd time just a few months before I got my PS5. Kind of wish I had waited until then lol.

      • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        October 20, 2021 8:19 AM

        http://chattypics.com/files/shackbrowseUpload_hi9rlaol9q.jpg

      • bill crystals mercury mega
        reply
        October 20, 2021 8:19 AM

        Wow cool! I might actually check this out despite being kinda bored with the game on PS4. Be nice to see it all tricked out on PC.

        The real exciting news is that this is definitely one step closer to having Last Guardian on PC haha.

        • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          October 20, 2021 8:20 AM

          Bloodborne first please

          • bill crystals mercury mega
            reply
            October 20, 2021 8:21 AM

            That game is for sure coming to PC at some point, I'd bet on it.

            • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              October 20, 2021 8:39 AM

              I don't know, the demand is there clearly, might outsell all other FROM games on PC up to this point, but to them I think it may be considered too old and not relevant enough to bring back, or news of it would have happened already.

              It would be a win for PS5/PS4 Pro users, because they'd no doubt get 60fps working and bring it over to those versions as well. The fact that that hasn't happened already is what also makes me think PC won't. An update should have happened for PS4 Pro years ago, and definitely should have been a day one PS5 patch. It's still insane that they haven't even fixed the frame pacing of the 30fps versions. They don't seem to give a fuck about that game for whatever reason.

            • guyver-za legacy 10 years mercury mega
              reply
              October 20, 2021 8:55 AM

              Yeah, there were a bunch of reports from Monday saying it is all but done. Just going to give Elden Ring some time to breathe. I'll be shocked if we don't see in 2022.

      • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        October 20, 2021 8:20 AM

        Very cool. They'd been testing the waters a bit recently but I'm still surprised by that one.

      • Masem legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        October 20, 2021 8:23 AM

        Also - 19.5M Dads of War out there so far (just the 2018 game)

      • Masem legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        October 20, 2021 8:24 AM

        Santa Monica Studios developed this port, includes several Windows specific gfx optins, including ultra widescreen and support for NVidia DLSS

      • ColoradoCNC legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        October 20, 2021 8:30 AM

        Day one purchase for me. I was hoping this would be their next big PC port.

      • daggot legacy 10 years
        reply
        October 20, 2021 8:39 AM

        Stupid that I own the game on the PS4, never played it, but am seriously considering buying it for the PC. Not on day one though. Because my Steam backlog has been getting lonely?

        • Masem legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          October 20, 2021 8:40 AM

          If you want more Sony prior exclusives on PC , buying it helps Sony know there's a consumer market there.

          • daggot legacy 10 years
            reply
            October 20, 2021 8:43 AM

            True. I want to buy HZD on PC for that reason. I've played about 1/3 on the PS4, but stopped when my youngest had nightmares about it. But, I want the higher quality visuals my 2060 should be able to do over the ps4 slim.

            • wunderbred legacy 10 years mercury mega
              reply
              October 20, 2021 9:04 AM

              2060 runs it great

            • ColoradoCNC legacy 10 years mercury mega
              reply
              October 20, 2021 10:28 AM

              I installed HZD on my old PC for my nephews to use and it ran really well even on an RX580 and an ancient CPU, so you should be fine

      • ughhhhhhh legacy 10 years
        reply
        October 20, 2021 8:48 AM

        This is fantastic that Sony is adding their games to PC. Come on Ghost of Tsushima!

      • Mr.SEX
        reply
        October 20, 2021 8:52 AM

        oh rad! i'll pick that up now

      • node legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        October 20, 2021 8:53 AM

        Well shit, now do I finish it on PS5 or wait. Main difference is 1080p@60hz TV still vs 1440 144hz PC. :/

      • guyver-za legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        October 20, 2021 8:59 AM

        So does this validate the the GeForce Now leak? Seems that way to me. Returnal and Demon's Souls Remake coming soon to a PC near you.

        • shirif legacy 10 years
          reply
          October 20, 2021 9:03 AM

          Nvidia themselves confirmed it with the caveat that some games were either cancelled or just test names.

          Finding the complete list now is pretty difficult, but there are abridged versions online.

      • errational
        reply
        October 20, 2021 9:29 AM

        Stuff like this is slowly killing my desire to get a ps5 since I already have a monster PC.

        I'm curious what Sony's take is on that kind of situation wherein they are possibly killing a sale of a ps5 by releasing these games on PC.

        I've already beat the game but I will probably buy it again to play in 4k on my PC

        • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          October 20, 2021 9:32 AM

          HZD, Days Gone, and God of War here are all PS4 games that sold the most copies on console years ago.

          They're porting them over now because they can get a few million more sales on PC.

          Won't see any new PS5 exclusives ported for some time.

          • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            October 20, 2021 9:38 AM

            You can argue it's cannibalizing some sales of their new consoles, but a PS5 is still pretty hard to find, and most people buying consoles are usually ones upgrading from the old systems and care more about the new games.

            They're just catching on to what MS has been doing for years, but they'll probably never wind up doing day & date PS5 + PC releases like MS does with Xbox stuff, unless it's a remaster or remake of an old Sony game, but even then..

        • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          October 20, 2021 9:35 AM

          If you can wait months or years to play their games you can skip the console.

        • disembodied potato legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          October 20, 2021 9:59 AM

          This is coming 4 years after release on their console. If you don’t mind waiting that long then sure.

        • Borzoi legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          October 20, 2021 10:10 AM

          It’ll be years before there will be a port.

          GoW sales figures were just updated and it’s sold 19.5 million copies. That’s practically one copy for every PS4 out there. Doubtful they will drop the PC ports of their biggest hits until they’ve reached complete saturation on the console first.

          • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            October 20, 2021 10:37 AM

            No, they sold 120 million PS4s

        • duncandun legacy 10 years
          reply
          October 20, 2021 11:05 AM

          Unless they change something it seems to be about 4 years before a game gets ported so I guess it doesn’t matter if your willing to wait

          • razlebol legacy 10 years
            reply
            October 20, 2021 11:18 AM

            We'll see if the rumors of Returnal are true or not.

      • EnderWigginDA legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        October 20, 2021 9:36 AM

        Any idea if last of us is coming to pc eventually? Heard so many good things Bout it.

        • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          October 20, 2021 9:49 AM

          Hard to say. Something like Last of Us 1 & 2 makes more sense to me than Uncharted 4, but they're porting that game instead. Skipping Uncharted 1-3. Those are all Naughty Dog games fwiw.

          Uncharted 1-3 were originally PS3, but so was the first Last of Us, and they all got PS4 updates so who knows? Just some bizarre decisions over there with what gets ported and what does not. We may wind up getting Last of Us 2 and not the first one, if they're willing to go straight to Uncharted 4 on PC.

          • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            October 20, 2021 10:01 AM

            Also, you can currently play Last of Us on PC via their streaming service.

            https://www.playstation.com/en-us/ps-now/

            Not that I'd recommend that due to potential quality and latency, but it is an option for $10 if you want to try it out.

            • ColoradoCNC legacy 10 years mercury mega
              reply
              October 20, 2021 10:31 AM

              I've been debating trying a month to play through some PS3/4 games, but even though I've heard their streaming quality is pretty good (albeit capped at 1080p) I just kind of don't want to play any of those big titles in an even slightly watered-down way.

        • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          October 20, 2021 10:38 AM

          I think it will.

        • shirif legacy 10 years
          reply
          October 20, 2021 10:41 AM

          Maybe, but it wasn't part of the leak.

      • wunderbred legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        October 20, 2021 9:46 AM

        https://i.kym-cdn.com/photos/images/original/001/404/584/f50.gif

      • johnny rotten legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        October 20, 2021 9:47 AM

        OMG INSTABUY

      • TrOn legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        October 20, 2021 9:59 AM

        Noice.

    • digweed014 legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      October 20, 2021 9:56 AM

      Oh snap

    • erebus legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      October 20, 2021 10:36 AM

      Cool in 2025 when I get a ps5 I'll play it

    • Masem legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      October 20, 2021 11:22 AM

      Trailer for this featuring gameplay and cutscenes pulled from PC version
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HqQMh_tij0c

Hello, Meet Lola