God of War 2018 is getting a PC release in January 2022
In a somewhat delightful surprise, Sony and Santa Monica Studio have announced that God of War is the next game getting the PC port treatment.
Little by little, Sony has been opening up its library of exclusive PlayStation franchises up to PC releases. We’ve seen it in the likes of Death Stranding and Horizon Zero Dawn, but Sony is far from finished. Next up on the block is the 2018 God of War. The adventures and battles of Kratos and Atreus against the Norse pantheon were a delightful rework of the action franchise and PC players will soon be able to take part in the journey when it comes to Steam and the Epic Games Store in January 2022.
Sony and Santa Monica Studio announced the PC port of God of War 2018 in a PlayStation blog post on October 20, 2021. Coming on January 14, 2021 to PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, God of War will invite PC players to pick up the journey Kratos well after the adventures of the original Greek pantheon trilogy. Somewhere in the frosted wilderness, Kratos is living quietly with his son, Atreus, when they are accosted by Norse gods. It takes them on a journey to survive the All-Seeing Eye of Odin and other Norse champions.
God of War was a masterpiece of the franchise, offering an incredible and action-packed journey in which players took on frost trolls, dragons, and valkyries, aided by the wise Mimir, the dwarven blacksmiths Brok and Sindri, and even the vast and mighty World Serpent Jörmungandr. From voice-acting to world design to combat and more, God of War was an incredible game that took away many awards in its debut launch.
Now, come January, PC players will be able to finally take part in that journey as well if they haven’t already. And with God of War Ragnarok coming up in 2022 as well, it’s looking to be a top notch year for the God of War franchise. Stay tuned for the latest updates as they become available, right here at Shacknews.
DAD OF WAR ON PC ON JAN 14 2022
NOT A DRILL
https://blog.playstation.com/2021/10/20/god-of-war-2018-is-coming-to-pc/
Also https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/p/god-of-war but I don't think $10 coupons work there either
I don't know, the demand is there clearly, might outsell all other FROM games on PC up to this point, but to them I think it may be considered too old and not relevant enough to bring back, or news of it would have happened already.
It would be a win for PS5/PS4 Pro users, because they'd no doubt get 60fps working and bring it over to those versions as well. The fact that that hasn't happened already is what also makes me think PC won't. An update should have happened for PS4 Pro years ago, and definitely should have been a day one PS5 patch. It's still insane that they haven't even fixed the frame pacing of the 30fps versions. They don't seem to give a fuck about that game for whatever reason.
Stuff like this is slowly killing my desire to get a ps5 since I already have a monster PC.
I'm curious what Sony's take is on that kind of situation wherein they are possibly killing a sale of a ps5 by releasing these games on PC.
I've already beat the game but I will probably buy it again to play in 4k on my PC
You can argue it's cannibalizing some sales of their new consoles, but a PS5 is still pretty hard to find, and most people buying consoles are usually ones upgrading from the old systems and care more about the new games.
They're just catching on to what MS has been doing for years, but they'll probably never wind up doing day & date PS5 + PC releases like MS does with Xbox stuff, unless it's a remaster or remake of an old Sony game, but even then..
Hard to say. Something like Last of Us 1 & 2 makes more sense to me than Uncharted 4, but they're porting that game instead. Skipping Uncharted 1-3. Those are all Naughty Dog games fwiw.
Uncharted 1-3 were originally PS3, but so was the first Last of Us, and they all got PS4 updates so who knows? Just some bizarre decisions over there with what gets ported and what does not. We may wind up getting Last of Us 2 and not the first one, if they're willing to go straight to Uncharted 4 on PC.
Also, you can currently play Last of Us on PC via their streaming service.
https://www.playstation.com/en-us/ps-now/
Not that I'd recommend that due to potential quality and latency, but it is an option for $10 if you want to try it out.
Trailer for this featuring gameplay and cutscenes pulled from PC version
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HqQMh_tij0c
