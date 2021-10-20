God of War 2018 is getting a PC release in January 2022 In a somewhat delightful surprise, Sony and Santa Monica Studio have announced that God of War is the next game getting the PC port treatment.

Little by little, Sony has been opening up its library of exclusive PlayStation franchises up to PC releases. We’ve seen it in the likes of Death Stranding and Horizon Zero Dawn, but Sony is far from finished. Next up on the block is the 2018 God of War. The adventures and battles of Kratos and Atreus against the Norse pantheon were a delightful rework of the action franchise and PC players will soon be able to take part in the journey when it comes to Steam and the Epic Games Store in January 2022.

Sony and Santa Monica Studio announced the PC port of God of War 2018 in a PlayStation blog post on October 20, 2021. Coming on January 14, 2021 to PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, God of War will invite PC players to pick up the journey Kratos well after the adventures of the original Greek pantheon trilogy. Somewhere in the frosted wilderness, Kratos is living quietly with his son, Atreus, when they are accosted by Norse gods. It takes them on a journey to survive the All-Seeing Eye of Odin and other Norse champions.

God of War was a masterpiece of the franchise, offering an incredible and action-packed journey in which players took on frost trolls, dragons, and valkyries, aided by the wise Mimir, the dwarven blacksmiths Brok and Sindri, and even the vast and mighty World Serpent Jörmungandr. From voice-acting to world design to combat and more, God of War was an incredible game that took away many awards in its debut launch.

Now, come January, PC players will be able to finally take part in that journey as well if they haven’t already. And with God of War Ragnarok coming up in 2022 as well, it’s looking to be a top notch year for the God of War franchise. Stay tuned for the latest updates as they become available, right here at Shacknews.