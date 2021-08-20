Evening Reading - August 20, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

This cat has push-to-talk functionality

Accidentally turned on push to talk pic.twitter.com/8sgMRqY7Yw — Cole🔜BLFC (@KaijuKole) August 19, 2021

I do the same thing!

They're releasing Skyrim again

Skyrim always finds a way~ pic.twitter.com/B3bGUIUHxx — тαℓєѕ σf cσσkíє 🎮 #MetroidSamusReturns (@ArcanaLegacy) August 19, 2021

Truly the gift that keeps on giving. And giving. And giving.

Mozart + Cinderella = Mozzarella

This made me laugh more than what it should have LOL pic.twitter.com/nhO0Tta3DW — SSG Maister (@Maister_SSB) August 20, 2021

Your cursed tweet for the day.

Kojima kinda wants to make a new adventure game

Kinda make me want to create another adventure game. — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) August 20, 2021

I kinda want to play it.

Will Smith on why he turned down The Matrix

Will Smith talking about how he passed on playing Neo in THE MATRIX because the Wachowski's pitch was awful pic.twitter.com/FxpeqKWPhS — Spence, Todd (@Todd_Spence) August 19, 2021

Hindsight is always 20/20.

Mike Richards is out as the next Jeopardy! host

Boy, that was fast.

BREAKING: Mike Richards has stepped down as the host of Jeopardy! Official statement via Sony: pic.twitter.com/eJSwyBOXwN — Claire McNear (@clairemcnear) August 20, 2021

Also, shoutout to Dictionary.com for this sick burn.

"Jeopardy" is a noun meaning "peril or danger." Here it is in a sentence:



"My job is in jeopardy because of my past comments."https://t.co/E7xeeNTN4g — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) August 20, 2021

Kendrick Lamar announces his final album with his record label TDE

K-Dot, please don't go!

