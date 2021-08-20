Evening Reading - August 20, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Madden NFL 22 review: A game of inches
- Destiny 2 Season of the Lost confirms the return of royalty
- New Saints Row announcement teased for Gamescom 2021
- Metroid Dread's latest trailer teases the return of a familiar foe
- Amazon plans to open large retail stores in the United States
- Apple delays employee return to on-site work to January 2022
- No, Soulja Boy does not own Atari, says Atari
- Halo Infinite will launch without Forge Mode or Campaign co-op
- WarioWare: Get It Together! demo released out of nowhere this week
- Weekend Console Download Deals for Aug. 20: First discount for Scarlet Nexus
- Weekend PC Download Deals for Aug. 20: QuakeCon At Home 2021
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
This cat has push-to-talk functionality
Accidentally turned on push to talk pic.twitter.com/8sgMRqY7Yw— Cole🔜BLFC (@KaijuKole) August 19, 2021
I do the same thing!
They're releasing Skyrim again
Skyrim always finds a way~ pic.twitter.com/B3bGUIUHxx— тαℓєѕ σf cσσkíє 🎮 #MetroidSamusReturns (@ArcanaLegacy) August 19, 2021
Truly the gift that keeps on giving. And giving. And giving.
Mozart + Cinderella = Mozzarella
This made me laugh more than what it should have LOL pic.twitter.com/nhO0Tta3DW— SSG Maister (@Maister_SSB) August 20, 2021
Your cursed tweet for the day.
Kojima kinda wants to make a new adventure game
Kinda make me want to create another adventure game.— HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) August 20, 2021
I kinda want to play it.
Will Smith on why he turned down The Matrix
Will Smith talking about how he passed on playing Neo in THE MATRIX because the Wachowski's pitch was awful pic.twitter.com/FxpeqKWPhS— Spence, Todd (@Todd_Spence) August 19, 2021
Hindsight is always 20/20.
Mike Richards is out as the next Jeopardy! host
Boy, that was fast.
BREAKING: Mike Richards has stepped down as the host of Jeopardy! Official statement via Sony: pic.twitter.com/eJSwyBOXwN— Claire McNear (@clairemcnear) August 20, 2021
Also, shoutout to Dictionary.com for this sick burn.
"Jeopardy" is a noun meaning "peril or danger." Here it is in a sentence:— Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) August 20, 2021
"My job is in jeopardy because of my past comments."https://t.co/E7xeeNTN4g
Kendrick Lamar announces his final album with his record label TDE
https://t.co/YVE5bZOBL2 pic.twitter.com/Inon4x2lqJ— Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) August 20, 2021
K-Dot, please don't go!
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Evening Reading - August 20, 2021