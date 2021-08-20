New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

WarioWare: Get It Together! demo released out of nowhere this week

If you want to get a taste of Wario's new collection of mini games, Nintendo just dropped a surprise demo for WarioWare: Get It Together! For you to try.
TJ Denzer
1

Maybe one of those most unexpected inclusions of Nintendo’s overall E3 shenanigans was the reveal of an all-new upcoming WarioWare game for the Nintendo Switch. WarioWare: Get It Together! will task you and a possible friend with taking on Wario’s newest gauntlet mini-game machinations. This is often always a wild affair, but if you want to see what you’re in for early, Nintendo has you covered. WarioWare: Get It Together! has a surprise demo out on Switch now.

Nintendo launched the surprise demo for WarioWare: Get It Together! late on August 19, 2021, as repped on the Nintendo Twitter. Available on the Nintendo Switch eShop now, you and a possible friend can jump in and try a sampling WarioWare: Get It Together fun, featuring a portion of the overall collection of over 200 mini games that will be included in the full game when it launches. Single-player and local co-op two-player modes are available in the demo.

Ever a surprise, WarioWare: Get It Together! was a shocker at the Nintendo E3 2021 presentation, slipped into the bunch alongside a new tease of the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and the reveal of Metroid Dread. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with WarioWare. It’s a wacky aside in Nintendo’s fantastic franchise library. At the same time, it’s likely not anywhere near the top of the list on franchises fans would have expected Nintendo to give new life on the Switch next.

Nonetheless, it will be landing on September 10, 2021, and bringing along with it the addition of the aforementioned 200 mini games, a Story Mode, and options for online play for up to four player. If you’d like to see what’s in store for you from Wario himself, have a look at the demo on Switch now. Otherwise, stay tuned for more coverage as we get closer to the game’s official release.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola