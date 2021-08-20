WarioWare: Get It Together! demo released out of nowhere this week If you want to get a taste of Wario's new collection of mini games, Nintendo just dropped a surprise demo for WarioWare: Get It Together! For you to try.

Maybe one of those most unexpected inclusions of Nintendo’s overall E3 shenanigans was the reveal of an all-new upcoming WarioWare game for the Nintendo Switch. WarioWare: Get It Together! will task you and a possible friend with taking on Wario’s newest gauntlet mini-game machinations. This is often always a wild affair, but if you want to see what you’re in for early, Nintendo has you covered. WarioWare: Get It Together! has a surprise demo out on Switch now.

Nintendo launched the surprise demo for WarioWare: Get It Together! late on August 19, 2021, as repped on the Nintendo Twitter. Available on the Nintendo Switch eShop now, you and a possible friend can jump in and try a sampling WarioWare: Get It Together fun, featuring a portion of the overall collection of over 200 mini games that will be included in the full game when it launches. Single-player and local co-op two-player modes are available in the demo.

WAH! A free demo for #WarioWareGetItTogether is now available on the #NintendoSwitch #eShop! Download now and try out a selection of microgames before the game’s release on 9/10!https://t.co/I7Edx50qJd pic.twitter.com/g7aKOai1Fr — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 20, 2021

Ever a surprise, WarioWare: Get It Together! was a shocker at the Nintendo E3 2021 presentation, slipped into the bunch alongside a new tease of the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and the reveal of Metroid Dread. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with WarioWare. It’s a wacky aside in Nintendo’s fantastic franchise library. At the same time, it’s likely not anywhere near the top of the list on franchises fans would have expected Nintendo to give new life on the Switch next.

Nonetheless, it will be landing on September 10, 2021, and bringing along with it the addition of the aforementioned 200 mini games, a Story Mode, and options for online play for up to four player. If you’d like to see what’s in store for you from Wario himself, have a look at the demo on Switch now. Otherwise, stay tuned for more coverage as we get closer to the game’s official release.