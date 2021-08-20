Weekend Console Download Deals for Aug. 20: First discount for Scarlet Nexus

Before the fall season brings out some of the most heavily anticipated games of the year, it's a pretty good weekend to pick up a few games from 2021 that you might have slept on. The biggest of these games is Scarlet Nexus, the anime action game that's just an absolute blast to play. If you're looking to crush horrifying creatures with the power of your mind, now's a great time to do it, because it's on sale for the first time on both PlayStation and Xbox.
On top of that, The Elder Scrolls Online is free to play right now. PlayStation is discounting some of its best indies, while also offering some pretty good deals on AAA games for under $20. Lastly, if you're celebrating QuakeCon at Home, it's a great time to find deals across all three major console makers.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Darksiders 3 - FREE!
- Yooka-Laylee - FREE!
- Scarlet Nexus [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition [Xbox Series X] - $24.49 (65% off)
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX [Xbox Series X] - $15.99 (20% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- QuakeCon Sale
- DOOM Eternal - $14.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $7.99 (60% off) (FREE TO PLAY until 8/30)
- Fallout 76 - $13.19 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Special Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Dishonored 2 - $4.49 (85% off)
- Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection - $17.99 (70% off)
- More from the Xbox QuakeCon Sale.
- Ubisoft Publisher Sale
- Immortals Fenyx Rising [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $9.74 (35% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $39.99 (50% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $39.59 (67% off)
- Just Dance 2021 [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (60% off)
- Family Feud - $14.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition [Xbox Series X] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Ubisoft Publisher Sale.
- Start Your Engines Sale
- Forza Motorsport 7 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - $15.99 (60% off)
- F1 2020 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Need for Speed Heat - $14.99 (75% off)
- Wreckfest - $17.99 (40% off)
- More from the Xbox Start Your Engines Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Scarlet Nexus [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (40% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online [PS5/PS4] - $7.99 (60% off) (FREE TO PLAY until 8/30)
- FIFA 21 Champions Edition [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (75% off)
- PlayStation Indies
- Streets of Rage 4 - $14.99 (40% off)
- Griftlands - $15.99 (20% off)
- Gang Beasts - $9.99 (50% off)
- Cuphead - $14.99 (25% off)
- Hollow Knight Voidheart Edition - $7.49 (50% off)
- Wasteland 3 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $7.49 (75% off)
- Spiritfarer - $17.99 (40% off)
- Haven - $17.49 (30% off)
- Celeste - $5.99 (70% off)
- The Long Dark - $10.49 (65% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $9.99 (50% off)
- Amnesia: Rebirth - $14.99 (50% off)
- Amnesia Collection - $5.99 (80% off)
- Slay the Spire - $12.49 (50% off)
- Guacamelee 2 Complete - $5.74 (75% off)
- Knights & Bikes - $11.99 (40% off)
- Hyper Light Drifter - $6.99 (65% off)
- Afterparty - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation Indies Sale.
- Games Under $20
- Dreams - $9.99 (50% off)
- God of War - $9.99 (50% off)
- Persona 5 - $8.99 (55% off)
- Bloodborne Complete Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- DOOM Eternal [PS5/PS4] - $14.99 (75% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $10.49 (30% off)
- Fallout 76 - $13.19 (67% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Special Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Shadow of the Colossus - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ: FighterZ Edition - $14.24 (85% off)
- Tekken 7 - $9.99 (80% off)
- Just Dance 2021 - $19.99 (60% off)
- Castle Crashers Remastered - $9.99 (75% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $17.99 (40% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience - $5.99 (70% off)
- More from the PlayStation Games Under $20 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Hunter's Arena: Legends [PS5/PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Tennis World Tour 2 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Rocket League PlayStation Plus Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Marvel's Avengers Hawkeye PlayStation Plus Reward - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Six - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- QuakeCon Sale
- DOOM Eternal - $29.99 (50% off)
- DOOM - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - $29.99 (50% off)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus - $17.99 (70% off)
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood - $5.99 (70% off)
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Among Us - $4.00 (20% off)
- Narita Boy - $12.49 (50% off)
- The Solitaire Conspiracy - $9.59 (20% off)
- John Wick Hex - $9.99 (50% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $23.99 (60% off)
- Just Dance 2021 - $19.99 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered - $14.99 (75% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole - $14.99 (75% off)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth - $11.99 (60% off)
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition + Valiant Hearts: The Great War - $7.49 (75% off)
- Torchlight 3 - $14.79 (75% off)
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid - $12.99 (35% off)
- Neo Cab - $3.99 (80% off)
- Chroma Squad - $5.99 (60% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Aug. 20: First discount for Scarlet Nexus