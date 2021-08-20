Weekend Console Download Deals for Aug. 20: First discount for Scarlet Nexus

Before the fall season brings out some of the most heavily anticipated games of the year, it's a pretty good weekend to pick up a few games from 2021 that you might have slept on. The biggest of these games is Scarlet Nexus, the anime action game that's just an absolute blast to play. If you're looking to crush horrifying creatures with the power of your mind, now's a great time to do it, because it's on sale for the first time on both PlayStation and Xbox.

On top of that, The Elder Scrolls Online is free to play right now. PlayStation is discounting some of its best indies, while also offering some pretty good deals on AAA games for under $20. Lastly, if you're celebrating QuakeCon at Home, it's a great time to find deals across all three major console makers.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.