Weekend PC Download Deals for Aug. 20: QuakeCon At Home 2021

It's that time of year again, to celebrate all things Bethesda at the annual BethesdaCon QuakeCon event! This year's QuakeCon At Home has offered some exciting news on all things Doom, The Elder Scrolls, Fallout 76, and a lot more that's coming down the road from Bethesda. There was even some stuff for Quake! While the event is usually good for the latest news, it also brings a lot of deals and this year is no exception.

The best from Bethesda is on sale across a slew of QuakeCon sales. Steam, Green Man Gaming, GamersGate, and GOG.com are among the outlets offering the very best from Bethesda's past and present. If you're looking for more than that this weekend, jump over to Steam where Scarlet Nexus has its first discount and Tetris Effect: Connected just dropped with an opening week discount! Plus, the Humble Store's Summer Sale has begun, but if you might also want to look at some of the Humble Bundles available, including a fantastic one from Jackbox Games.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of August, select from the following games: Heliborne: Enhanced Edition, Tomb Raider GOTY Edition, Flashing Lights: Police Fire EMS, Assassin's Creed Director's Cut Edition, Assassin's Creed Brotherhood, Assassin's Creed Revelations, Remothered: Broken Porcelain, Blacksad: Under the Skin, Warhammer: End Times Vermintide, Seven Enhanced Edition, Thief, Shadow Hand, Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break, Samorost 3, Battle Royale Tycoon, Edna & Harvey: The Breakout Anniversary Edition, Rayman Origins, Paw Paw Paw, AI War 2, and Size Matters. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $15.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamersgate

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of August, select between Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Last Oasis, Superliminal, Out of Space, We Need to Go Deeper, Carto, As Far As the Eye, Cepheus Protocol, Drake Hollow, Nowhere Prophet, Blue Fire, and Encodya. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium members will receive all 12 games. Premium is also down to an $8 promotional rate! This offer is only available for a limited time.

Pay $1 for You Don't Know Jack Vol. 1 XL, You Don't Know Jack Vol. 2, and You Don't Know Jack Vol. 3. Pay $15 or more to also receive The Jackbox Party Packs 3 and 4. Pay $20 or more to also receive The Jackbox Party Packs 5 and 6. Pay more than the average $20.19 for You Don't Know Jack Vol. 4: The Ride, You Don't Know Jack Headrush, You Don't Know Jack Sports, You Don't Know Jack Movies, You Don't Know Jack Television, Fibbage XL, Quiplash, Drawful 2, The Jackbox Party Packs 1 and 2, and a coupon for 40% off of The Jackbox Party Pack 7. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 for Bridge Constructor Portal. Pay more than the average $9.56 for theHunter: Call of the Wild, Police Stories, and Total Tank Simulator. Pay $12 or more to also receive Tank Mechanic Simulator, Lobotomy Corporation: Monster Management Simulation, and Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 for I am not a Monster: First Contact and No Time to Relax. Pay more than the average $6.58 for 7 Billion Humans, 5D Chess with Multiverse Time Travel, and The Battle of Polytopia. Pay $9 or more to also receive XCOM 2 (w/the XCOM 2 Reinforcement Pack) and Battletech. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 for Blazing Beaks. Pay more than the average $9.36 for Curious Expedition, Dungreed, and SYNTHETIK: Legion Rising. Pay $10 or more to also receive Everspace, Heroes of Hammerwatch, and Hero Siege Complete. These activate on Steam.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.