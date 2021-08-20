Weekend PC Download Deals for Aug. 20: QuakeCon At Home 2021

It's that time of year again, to celebrate all things Bethesda at the annual
BethesdaCon QuakeCon event! This year's QuakeCon At Home has offered some exciting news on all things Doom, The Elder Scrolls, Fallout 76, and a lot more that's coming down the road from Bethesda. There was even some stuff for Quake! While the event is usually good for the latest news, it also brings a lot of deals and this year is no exception.
The best from Bethesda is on sale across a slew of QuakeCon sales. Steam, Green Man Gaming, GamersGate, and GOG.com are among the outlets offering the very best from Bethesda's past and present. If you're looking for more than that this weekend, jump over to Steam where Scarlet Nexus has its first discount and Tetris Effect: Connected just dropped with an opening week discount! Plus, the Humble Store's Summer Sale has begun, but if you might also want to look at some of the Humble Bundles available, including a fantastic one from Jackbox Games.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Epic Games Store
- Void Bastards - FREE until 8/26
- Yooka-Laylee - FREE until 8/26
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $40.19 (33% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $19.79 (67% off)
- Mafia Trilogy - $32.99 (45% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey - $15.99 (60% off)
- Remnant: From The Ashes - $15.99 (60% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of August, select from the following games: Heliborne: Enhanced Edition, Tomb Raider GOTY Edition, Flashing Lights: Police Fire EMS, Assassin's Creed Director's Cut Edition, Assassin's Creed Brotherhood, Assassin's Creed Revelations, Remothered: Broken Porcelain, Blacksad: Under the Skin, Warhammer: End Times Vermintide, Seven Enhanced Edition, Thief, Shadow Hand, Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break, Samorost 3, Battle Royale Tycoon, Edna & Harvey: The Breakout Anniversary Edition, Rayman Origins, Paw Paw Paw, AI War 2, and Size Matters. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $15.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- Torchlight [Steam] - $1.00 (93% off)
- Subnautica [Steam] - $16.49 (45% off)
- Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $5.99 (70% off)
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $5.99 (70% off)
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $5.99 (70% off)
Gamersgate
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $35.37 (41% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $13.49 (55% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $13.49 (70% off)
- Fallout 76 - $11.87 (70% off)
- Rage 2 - $16.19 (73% off)
- Dishonored Complete Collection [Steam] - $18.71 (77% off)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition [Steam] - $14.39 (64% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $7.19 (64% off)
- DOOM [Steam] - $4.34 (78% off)
- Fallout Classic Collection [Steam] - $4.49 (78% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $42.99 (57% off)
- The Outer Worlds: Non-Mandatory Corporate Sponsored Bundle [Steam] - $42.18 (50% off)
- Mafia Trilogy [Steam] - $28.37 (53% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 Anthology [Steam] - $42.49 (58% off)
- XCOM Ultimate Collection [Steam] - $29.46 (80% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $17.20 (62% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $31.84 (47% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition [Steam] - $18.08 (40% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection [Steam] - $17.81 (41% off)
GOG.com
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $40.19 (33% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- QuakeCon Sale
- Dishonored: The Complete Collection - $19.99 (75% off)
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack - $8.99 (67% off)
- Prey - $11.99 (60% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $7.99 (60% off)
- Fallout 3 GOTY Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion GOTY Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Doom 3: BFG Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Quake 4 - $4.49 (70% off)
- More from the GOG.com QuakeCon Sale.
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - $23.99 (40% off)
- Loop Hero - $10.04 (33% off)
- Tomb Raider GOTY Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Wasteland 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $29.99 (50% off)
- Metro Franchise Bundle - $22.19 (63% off)
- Serious Sam 4 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Spiritfarer - $19.79 (34% off)
- CrossCode - $13.99 (30% off)
- Carrion - $12.99 (35% off)
- Ori and the Blind Forest Definitive Edition - $3.49 (30% off)
- The Messenger - $7.99 (60% off)
- Katana ZERO - $8.99 (40% off)
- Exit the Gungeon - $6.99 (30% off)
- Dead Cells - $17.49 (30% off)
- Metal Gear Solid - $7.99 (20% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 2 Substance - $7.99 (20% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- Baldur's Gate 2 Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Kerbal Space Program - $9.99 (75% off)
- Psychonauts - $0.99 (90% off)
Green Man Gaming
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $26.40 (56% off)
- QuakeCon Sale
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $11.09 (72% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $18.90 (79% off)
- Fallout 76 - $11.09 (72% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $12.60 (79% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $6.72 (66% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Special Edition [Steam] - $13.44 (66% off)
- Dishonored: The Complete Collection [Steam] - $16.80 (79% off)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus [Steam] - $10.08 (75% off)
- More from the Green Man Gaming QuakeCon Sale.
- Knockout City [Origin] - $10.00 (50% off)
- It Takes Two [Origin] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons [Origin] - $20.00 (50% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection [Origin] - $10.00 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Dead by Daylight: Stranger Things Edition [Steam] - $13.85 (47% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $50.00 (50% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Mafia Trilogy [Steam] - $28.05 (53% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of August, select between Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Last Oasis, Superliminal, Out of Space, We Need to Go Deeper, Carto, As Far As the Eye, Cepheus Protocol, Drake Hollow, Nowhere Prophet, Blue Fire, and Encodya. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium members will receive all 12 games. Premium is also down to an $8 promotional rate! This offer is only available for a limited time.
Pay $1 for You Don't Know Jack Vol. 1 XL, You Don't Know Jack Vol. 2, and You Don't Know Jack Vol. 3. Pay $15 or more to also receive The Jackbox Party Packs 3 and 4. Pay $20 or more to also receive The Jackbox Party Packs 5 and 6. Pay more than the average $20.19 for You Don't Know Jack Vol. 4: The Ride, You Don't Know Jack Headrush, You Don't Know Jack Sports, You Don't Know Jack Movies, You Don't Know Jack Television, Fibbage XL, Quiplash, Drawful 2, The Jackbox Party Packs 1 and 2, and a coupon for 40% off of The Jackbox Party Pack 7. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 for Bridge Constructor Portal. Pay more than the average $9.56 for theHunter: Call of the Wild, Police Stories, and Total Tank Simulator. Pay $12 or more to also receive Tank Mechanic Simulator, Lobotomy Corporation: Monster Management Simulation, and Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 for I am not a Monster: First Contact and No Time to Relax. Pay more than the average $6.58 for 7 Billion Humans, 5D Chess with Multiverse Time Travel, and The Battle of Polytopia. Pay $9 or more to also receive XCOM 2 (w/the XCOM 2 Reinforcement Pack) and Battletech. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 for Blazing Beaks. Pay more than the average $9.36 for Curious Expedition, Dungreed, and SYNTHETIK: Legion Rising. Pay $10 or more to also receive Everspace, Heroes of Hammerwatch, and Hero Siege Complete. These activate on Steam.
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition [Origin] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Guilty Gear Strive [Steam] - $47.99 (20% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $40.19 (33% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Among Us [Steam] - $3.99 (20% off)
- It Takes Two [Origin] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $40.19 (33% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off0
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls 3 [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam/Epic] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands [Steam/Epic] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition Year 6 [UPlay] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn [UPlay] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint [UPlay] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Persona 5 Strikers [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Persona 4 Golden [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Empire of Sin [Steam] - $26.79 (33% off)
- Just Cause 4 Complete Edition [Steam] - $13.99 (80% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided [Steam] - $4.49 (85% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
- Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- Disc Room [Steam] - $8.99 (40% off)
- Carto [Steam] - $13.99 (30% off)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 [Steam] - $20.09 (33% off)
- The Humble Store's Summer Sale is underway! Find your sale item by publisher:
Origin
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition - $39.99 (33% off)
- Knockout City - $9.99 (50% off)
- It Takes Two - $29.99 (25% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Sims 4 - $4.99 (75% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Additional Content Sale
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Season Pass - $29.99 (25% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Season Pass - $19.99 (50% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion Season Pass - $25.99 (35% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Expansion - $9.00 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Year 1 Pass - $16.00 (60% off)
- Anno 1800 Season 2 Pass - $19.99 (20% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole Season Pass - $7.50 (75% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Additional Content Sale.
Steam
- Tetris Effect: Connected - $29.99 (25% off)
- Scarlet Nexus - $38.99 (35% off)
- QuakeCon Sale
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $9.99 (50% off) (FREE TRIAL until 8/30)
- DOOM Eternal - $14.99 (75% off)
- Fallout 76 - $13.19 (67% off)
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Special Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Prey - $11.99 (60% off)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus - $11.99 (70% off)
- Rage 2 - $11.99 (70% off)
- Quake Live - $2.99 (70% off)
- More from Steam's QuakeCon Sale.
- Mordor Weekend Sale
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition - $11.99 (80% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor GOTY Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Lord of the Rings - $4.99 (75% off)
- LEGO The Hobbit - $4.99 (75% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $38.99 (35% off)
- Remnant: From the Ashes - $15.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance - $10.19 (66% off)
- Noita - $11.99 (40% off)
- Art of Rally - $17.49 (30% off)
- Psychonauts - $0.99 (90% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
