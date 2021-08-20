New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Amazon plans to open large retail stores in the United States

Amazon is looking to expand its business further into the brick-and-mortar world with some physical shops.
Donovan Erskine
3

Amazon already dominates the online retail world, pulling in millions upon millions of customers around the world. The company also has its fingers in other aspects of the entertainment industry, with video game and film studios under its belt. Now, Amazon is looking to extend its retail empire by building physical stores in the United States.

Amazon’s plans to open physical retail stores in the United States was first reported by the Wall Street Journal. The report states that the first of these stores will be opened in California and Ohio, though it doesn’t specify where in those states. It’s also stated that Amazon’s stores will be roughly 30,000 square feet in size, which is around the average size of your typical retailer. Amazon has already seen out-of-this-world success with its e-commerce business, and will look to venture into brick & mortar soon.

It’s not specified what exact products Amazon will offer at these stores, other than the wording of “well-known consumer brands.” It’s likely that these stores will offer a range of products, mirroring the company’s online service. This technically wouldn’t be the first time Amazon’s branding has been attached to a brick-and-mortar retailer, as the company acquired Whole Foods back in 2017. Amazon has yet to publicly acknowledge the reports from WSJ.

Amazon’s move to start opening physical retail shops isn’t surprising, but interesting nonetheless. The company is arguably the biggest brand in retailing, and it will be fascinating to see how it’s brick & mortar stores perform. It’s possible we could see these stores expand outside of US borders at some point down the road. For more on Amazon and everything happening in the business world, Shacknews is your place.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    August 20, 2021 9:45 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Amazon plans to open large retail stores in the United States

    • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      August 20, 2021 9:53 AM

      I thought the entire appeal of Amazon was that you can get most anything shipped to your door fairly fast without having to run out to a physical location?

      IDGI.

      • Snapplewolf
        reply
        August 20, 2021 10:26 AM

        Amazon is a company that makes money, they do things to make money, I guess they decided that opening a Amazonmart across the street from WL-Mart can make them more money.

    • Gylis legacy 10 years
      reply
      August 20, 2021 10:29 AM

      When they inevitably close the store down, will they cite competition from Amazon as the reason?

    • boarder2 legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      August 20, 2021 10:31 AM

      I kinda hate everything about this. Amazon needs to be broken up. Along with Google, Microsoft, Disney, Comcast, and on and on.

      Fucking megacorps taking over the world.

    • multisync legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ludicrous
      reply
      August 20, 2021 10:33 AM

      There’s amazon five star stores here and I love em!

Hello, Meet Lola