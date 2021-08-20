New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

No, Soulja Boy does not own Atari, says Atari

The folks at Atari probably shouldn't be forced to have to make that statement, but the situation pretty much demands it.
TJ Denzer
It’s probably a pretty weird day for a company when you read the buzz going around and have to clarify to the world that, no, a famous rapper did not sieze ownership of your brand and you are not buying his product(?) for millions of dollars. That, however, was the exact case for Atari after Soulja Boy randomly declared he owned the company and they were going to buy his Soulja Boy Game console for $140 million. Atari stepped in to say, no. None of that is actually true.

It all started on August 18, 2021, when Soulja Boy appeared on a YouTube video on the B.I.D. TV channel claiming he was “the first rapper to ever own a videogame company.” In case you were confused (because he also reps himself as CEO of Soulja Boy Game and its line of questionable-quality products), he meant Atari: “I own Atari,” he claimed. He also claimed Atari would be buying the rights to his Soulja Boy Game console for $140 million. And so, late on August 19, Atari stepped in to say that Soulja Boy does not, in fact, own the company now.

Atari has been in quite the splintered state with various companies owning bits and pieces of the IP. There have been projects planned on the name brand of the company such as game-themed hotels. However, the most notable co-owners of the brand are the ones that are running the launch of the Atari VCS hybrid PC/console. In the case of that ownership, the one leading the company is still majority shareholder and CEO Wade Rosen. It’s unclear what may have prompted this, but it’s also not the first time Soulja Boy has made brash claims about his business endeavors.

Nonetheless, Atari has attempted to clear the air on the matter: Soulja Boy does not own the company and probably won’t anytime soon. Stay tuned for any further updates and new details on this odd story.

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

