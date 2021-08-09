Evening Reading - August 9, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf trailer revealed

Give us more Witcher content!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Get those brain juices flowing.

Having some milk

Stay out of the splash zone!

When you wake up in the middle of the night and need water

beban awa pic.twitter.com/Z1EoB2SP32 — animalitos super tiernos (@TwAnimalitos) August 7, 2021

So thirsty. You've never been so thirsty in your entire life.

The language of cats

This one wants attention and you ignored it for too long.

He's playing with people!

Don't think hard about the fact he's in a big pool though.

This makes me feel sick

Person + Physics = winner pic.twitter.com/44xbvAYs4D — Interesting things (@strangpics) August 8, 2021

One wobble and it's all over.

Tell me where the capital is

It'll be in space soon.

Carpet in public places is gross

In what dark loom are casino carpets forged? By what feral, hopeless mind are they conceived? pic.twitter.com/mJccSc2vJB — DEF CON (@defcon) August 8, 2021

There's a good reason for casino carpet, too.

