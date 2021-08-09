Evening Reading - August 9, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Back 4 Blood hands-on preview: Back 4 More
- Grime review: Chiseled & polished metroidvania
- Hitman 3 Season of Lust includes Shacknews Featured Contracts
- SpaceX acquires small satellite company Swarm Technologies
- No Man's Sky celebrates 5-year anniversary with Frontiers update tease & a big look back
- Razer Zephyr beta sign-up, release date, price & specs
- Humankind will come to Xbox Game Pass for PC on launch day
- Back 4 Blood almost broke 100K concurrent players on Steam during its beta weekend
- Rocket League Season 4 brings new Outlaw car and Deadeye Canyon arena this week
- Forza Horizon 5 map revealed by Playground Games
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf trailer revealed
Give us more Witcher content!
Your daily dose of sudoku
Get those brain juices flowing.
Having some milk
ไปเจอคลิปนี้มาอย่างฮา🤣 pic.twitter.com/BTCLkbt5oH— First Class (@piyangkull) August 4, 2021
Stay out of the splash zone!
When you wake up in the middle of the night and need water
beban awa pic.twitter.com/Z1EoB2SP32— animalitos super tiernos (@TwAnimalitos) August 7, 2021
So thirsty. You've never been so thirsty in your entire life.
The language of cats
이거.. 너무.. 너무네.... pic.twitter.com/MDWG5AH1BI— 방랑자의 정원 (@wanderer_garden) August 5, 2021
This one wants attention and you ignored it for too long.
He's playing with people!
August 7, 2021
Don't think hard about the fact he's in a big pool though.
This makes me feel sick
Person + Physics = winner pic.twitter.com/44xbvAYs4D— Interesting things (@strangpics) August 8, 2021
One wobble and it's all over.
Tell me where the capital is
Where's the lie? pic.twitter.com/wFSWVmdYtZ— Conway Yen (@ConwayYen) August 8, 2021
It'll be in space soon.
Carpet in public places is gross
In what dark loom are casino carpets forged? By what feral, hopeless mind are they conceived? pic.twitter.com/mJccSc2vJB— DEF CON (@defcon) August 8, 2021
There's a good reason for casino carpet, too.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.
Welcome to Monday! Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
