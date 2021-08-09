Rocket League Season 4 brings new Outlaw car and Deadeye Canyon arena this week Players will have a new stadium to compete in, as well as a new car body to chase for in the Rocket Pass for Rocket League Season 4 this week.

Rocket League Season 4 is nearly upon us. Psyonix and Epic games are gearing up for the launch of an all-new season that will feature all kinds of goodies. We’re about to get new tournaments, new modes, and plenty more, but perhaps just as important is that Psyonix revealed a new arena we’ll be playing in and a new car body we’ll be chasing in the Rocket Pass. Get ready to throw down in Deadeye Canyon and chase after the Outlaw vehicle.

Psyonix shared further details on Rocket League Season 4 via a blog post on August 9, 2021. Rocket League Season 4 is set to launch this week on all available platforms, and with it comes a new Rocket Pass of cosmetics to collect, and plenty of new content. Newly revealed were the Deadeye Canyon arena and Outlaw car. Deadeye Canyon will be available to everyone to play at your leisure in all standard playlists once Season 4 begins. Meanwhile, the new Outlaw car body will be a reward for those who pursue the new Rocket Pass full of cosmetics, including new decals and car toppers.

If this teaser for Deadeye Canyon is any indication, Rocket League Season 4 is looking quite like a trip to into the dry mountainous wastelands of the Wild West.

The Deadeye Canyon arena and Outlaw car body are definitely the highlights of these latest reveals, but Season 4 has quite a few other things that promise for it to be one of the most exciting seasons yet. There are going to be new tournament modes and game modes to play in when Season 4 lands, including 2v2 tourneys, which have been a much-requested feature. There will also be Extra Modes daily tournaments, such as in Dropshot or Hoops, so it’s worth watching to see if one of your favorites makes an appearance.

With Rocket League Season 4 launching with the Deadeye Canyon arena, Outlaw car, and so much more this week, stay tuned for more updates and coverage of Rocket League coming your way. Good luck in Season 4.