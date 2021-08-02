Evening Reading - August 2, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Time to warm up those brain juices.

Now THIS is a storm

Rain Storm in Alabama outside this factory door pic.twitter.com/fVxk0fk8SO — Learn Something (@knowIedgehub) July 31, 2021

Look at all that water.

Lorde handles the heat like a champ

not lorde just casually enjoying eating the hottest wings with barely a flinch pic.twitter.com/TDftJ8DzoQ — chu (@chuuzus) July 29, 2021

Oh, I could go for some hot sauce right about now.

Landscaping company makes a grave mistake

The email my sister got from a landscaping company job she applied for vs. The one she sent back 💀 pic.twitter.com/W9LSjyXrBP — 𝚍𝚊𝚗 (@dzzzny) July 29, 2021

Lessons will be learned.

Explaining Australian things be like...

me trying to explain british english to american editors pic.twitter.com/RHkcKWDmah — Luke Plunkett (@LukePlunkett) August 1, 2021

No, we're not made up.

Try not to be too spooky in the 1600s

Don't make that pencil wobble.

King of the Hill screen

pic.twitter.com/E4KWfC2CbB — King of the Hill Screens (@kothscreens) July 30, 2021

I think this episode is when Bobby accidentally starts a protest.

Halo Infinite's technical preview was this weekend

HALO INFINITE MADE THE MOUSE AND CONTROLLER DREAM A REALITY pic.twitter.com/8OIMYQH6LW — Tim Gettys (@TimGettys) July 30, 2021

What a wild control scheme.

That moment you learn how the slide works and realize Halo Infinite actually has INSANE movement 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Rl2Argt6BQ — Alexander (@TheShyway) July 30, 2021

The movement is so slick.

Halo Infinite’s menu music got me like pic.twitter.com/bd1vHlstlJ — Logan Dodson (@LoganDodson) August 1, 2021

The music is also so dang good.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a favorite photo of mine of Rad. I'm feeling a bit of this right now, just wanting to smoosh my face into a pillow. Drop me your best animal gifs!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.