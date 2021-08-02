New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - August 2, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
2

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

Time to warm up those brain juices.

Now THIS is a storm

Look at all that water.

Lorde handles the heat like a champ

Oh, I could go for some hot sauce right about now.

Landscaping company makes a grave mistake

Lessons will be learned.

Explaining Australian things be like...

No, we're not made up.

Try not to be too spooky in the 1600s

Don't make that pencil wobble.

King of the Hill screen

I think this episode is when Bobby accidentally starts a protest.

Halo Infinite's technical preview was this weekend

What a wild control scheme.

The movement is so slick.

The music is also so dang good.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a favorite photo of mine of Rad. I'm feeling a bit of this right now, just wanting to smoosh my face into a pillow. Drop me your best animal gifs!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hello, Meet Lola