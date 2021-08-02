Halo Infinite battle royale voice line discovered in game files A new leaked audio file from Halo Infinite provides further evidence of a battle royale mode.

With 2021 more than halfway over, Halo Infinite is one of the most anticipated releases left on the calendar. Fans of the sci-fi shooter had the opportunity to be one of the first to play the game thanks to an early technical preview that took place over the past weekend. It was this preview that some technically advanced fans used as an opportunity to dig around in the game’s files to see what they could find. Lo and behold, a voice line suggesting a battle royale mode was found in Halo Infinite’s game files.

The leaked Halo Infinite voice line surfaced on Resetera on July 30, as originally reported by VGC. In the brief clip, we hear a voice say the phrase “battle royale.” This isn’t just any voice however, it’s the iconic and instantly-recognizable Halo announcer that’s long been a staple of the franchise’s multiplayer components. The voice line can be heard using the embed below.



View on Vocaroo >>

Fans of the Halo series will notice that the voice line sounds similar to what players hear at the beginning of a game. Whether it be “Slayer” or “King of the Hill,” the Halo announcer typically announces the game mode as a match begins. This isn’t the first we’ve heard of Halo Infinite potentially including a battle royale mode, as a 2020 listing to the Japanese Microsoft Store described the game as a battle royale shooter.

With Halo Infinite’s multiplayer being free-to-play, it wouldn’t be surprising if 343 Industries followed in the footsteps of some of the biggest video games out there and included a battle royale mode. Although signs are pointing towards yes, developer 343 Industries has yet to confirm any sort of battle royale game mode for the new Halo sequel. Battle royale mode or not, Halo Infinite is set to launch worldwide this Holiday season.