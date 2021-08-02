Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) subsidiary 2K to announce new game franchise this month A new 2K game is getting announced this month, with a release set for this fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) is one of the biggest companies in the video game industry, as it’s the parent companies to the studios behind Grand Theft Auto, NBA 2K, and more. Earlier today, the company revealed its Q1 2022 earnings over a conference call with shareholders. It was here that the company confirmed that publisher 2K would be announcing a new video game by the end of this month, and that it’s currently set to launch by the end of the fiscal year.

The Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Q1 2022 earnings call went down today and was where the corporation talked about its financial performance over the last few months. Though these calls may not appeal to the typical gamer on the surface, they usually are home to some valuable information and fresh announcements for what projects are coming next. This was precisely the case with the Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) earnings call, as we now know that a new game from 2K is being announced by the end of this August.

2K is most known as the publisher behind Borderlands, XCOM, Civilization, and several other high-profile franchises. However, this upcoming game announcement will be a new property, rather than a new installment in an established series. Because of that, it’s a bit difficult to predict what the game might be. We also don’t know exactly what studio at 2K is working on the game, but that news will likely come with the reveal. Whatever game it is, it’s currently set to launch by the end of Take-Two’s fiscal year, which ends on March 31, 2022.

A new game will be announced by 2K by the end of this month. When that announcement comes, you can expect to read about it right here on Shacknews. If you’re interested in Take-Two Interactive’s (TTWO) actual Q1 2022 earnings, we’ve got that for you too.