Shacknews Dump - July 30, 2021 The last Friday of July going down easy. Fortunately, the fine folks of the Shacknews Dump are here to help you digest this week's news.

Goodness gracious, one would think that a news cycle couldn’t get more ridiculous at a certain point. One would be wrong. It was a wild week - some good, some bad, some downright ugly – and the Shacknews Dump is here to discuss it all and cap off the helter-skelter month of July.

On this July 30 episode of the Shacknews Dump, the team marvels at the fact that 10 million PS5s have been made and put on shelves, let alone sold. We’re also going to respectfully rip off the band-aid on the big story going around because it’s hard not to address with as much as it’s been in the cycle. Bear with us here. There’s plenty of other topics on today’s show as well, including Hitman 3’s Season of Lust featuring none other than Shacknews itself and the delightful Annapurna showcase to boot.

Join us as we talk about all the week’s biggest gaming news on the Shacknews Dump, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:45 p.m. PT / 4:45 p.m. ET. You can also catch the show just below.

Here is the slate of topics being discussed on today’s Shacknews Dump:

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who tunes into the Shacknews Dump and ShackStream productions like it. If you’d like to help support our livestreams, don’t forget to follow and subscribe to the Shacknews Twitch channel. It helps us keep the good times rolling. You can also do it for free if you link your Amazon Prime account up to your Twitch account and net a free subscription each month through Prime Gaming.

July 2021 is going to be one for the books, though not in the best of ways. Let’s flush it down proper with a good Shacknews Dump. Join us, won’t you?