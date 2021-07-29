Watch the Annapurna Interactive Showcase here What's next from rising publisher Annapurna Interactive? Tune in later today to find out.

The summer of video game reveals isn't over just yet. Publisher Annapurna Interactive has been biding its time, slowly waiting for everyone else to get their announcements out of the way before stepping into the spotlight. That sets the stage for today's Annapurna Interactive Showcase, in which the publisher will reveal what's on the horizon.

The Annapurna Interactive Showcase will air later today. That's Thursday, July 29 at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. The full presentaion can be seen on the Annapurna Interactive Twitch and YouTube channels. You can also check out the stream embedded above.

What will Annapurna Interactive reveal? The team is already coming off some major releases, including Last Stop, Maquette, and The Pathless. Plus, Twelve Minutes is on the horizon. So what should be expected from this particular show? The publisher revealed a teaser trailer back in early June that seems to hint at a couple of things. We'll likely learn more about Stray, The Artful Escape, Solar Ash, Neon White, and more. There's also some Outer Wilds footage in here, though that may be in reference to the upcoming Nintendo Switch version.

We'll be watching the Annapurna Interactive Showcase ourselves here at Shacknews. Be sure to come back later today for all of the announcements and reveals. You can also check on the Annapurna Interactive topic for anything you might have missed.