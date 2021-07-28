New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

PlayStation 5 has sold over over 10 million units since launch

We didn't even know there were 10 million PS5s available to be sold.
TJ Denzer
1

The PlayStation 5 is a much-sought device. So much-sought that getting your hands on one readily is still a questionable prospect this far into 2021. Even so, that demand has also ensured that Sony’s latest star console continues to sell like hot cakes. According to Sony itself, that has led to a milestone as of this month. The PS5 console has sold over 10 million units since its launch, making it the fastest-selling PlayStation console in Sony’s history.

Sony announced this interesting milestone via the PlayStation Twitter account and in a Sony Interactive Entertainment blog post on July 28, 2021. Written by Global Head of Business Operations Veronica Rogers, the post shares that, as of July 18, the PlayStation 5 has achieved a milestone of over 10 million units sold worldwide. This has made it the fastest-selling console in the series so far in the time frame given. This is also even despite production limitations, including COVID-19 restrictions and an ongoing semiconductor shortage, which have made readily producing PS5s quite the challenge for the company.

The post also points to the PS5’s library of current and upcoming games as contributing factors to its success.

It would seem that if the Sony can keep supplies of the PS5 readily available, it could continue to grow one of the company’s best-selling consoles of all time. “Readily available” is the part that continues to be challenging, though, as even Sony’s own quarterly reportings have suggested. We’ll admit, we didn’t even know there were 10 million PS5s in existence. Good for them getting that far, all things considered.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

