Evening Reading - July 13, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Cracking the Cryptic
This was an absolutely brutal sudoku for Simon to solve. Astounding.
Never look under the helmet
Good morning to everyone except the BioShock concept artist who drew this image of a Big Daddy without a helmet. pic.twitter.com/VjI31ouaXE— Andy Kelly (@ultrabrilliant) July 6, 2021
No wonder Shaxx never takes his helmet off.
A trip down memory lane
2000s pic.twitter.com/puC0bUP846— Liv (@livousart) July 7, 2021
Man, this takes me back.
Why
me: it looks like a flashlight but you can have sex with it— Cat Damon (@CornOnTheGoblin) July 7, 2021
public library lost and found: i understand sir but no one has turned one in
Some people shouldn't be allowed to Tweet.
Look at this storm cloud!
Have YOU ever seen anything like this?!🤯🌧— Ricky Forbes (@ForbesRicky) July 7, 2021
Epic Asperitas cloud formation off the coast of Fort Walton Beach, Florida.
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
Wild vid by Andrew Farnam.
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀#StormChasing #HolyGuacomole #Asperitas pic.twitter.com/JRgciE2xlj
Far out. That looks spooky.
I love the colors here
I’m fully obsessed with LA’s new tourism logo pic.twitter.com/1E2DSsBzmm— Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) July 8, 2021
This evokes images of 80s LA as seen in movies.
Cheese on your meal is refined dining
[Italian restaurant]— Kyle 🌱 (@KylePlantEmoji) July 8, 2021
Me, waiter: some cheese on top of your pasta for you ma'am?
Patron: yes please
Me: *delicately drapes Kraft Singles over each meatball* say when
Mmm. Get me some of those Kraft Singles.
I know what you're hiding under that hair
July 8, 2021
Time to face the music.
Here's a photo of Rad loafing. He's a good boy.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
