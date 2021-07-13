New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Evening Reading - July 13, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
4

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Cracking the Cryptic

This was an absolutely brutal sudoku for Simon to solve. Astounding.

Never look under the helmet

No wonder Shaxx never takes his helmet off.

A trip down memory lane

Man, this takes me back.

Why

Some people shouldn't be allowed to Tweet.

Look at this storm cloud!

Far out. That looks spooky.

I love the colors here

This evokes images of 80s LA as seen in movies.

Cheese on your meal is refined dining

Mmm. Get me some of those Kraft Singles.

I know what you're hiding under that hair

Time to face the music.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad loafing. He's a good boy.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola