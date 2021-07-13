Evening Reading - July 13, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Cracking the Cryptic

This was an absolutely brutal sudoku for Simon to solve. Astounding.

Never look under the helmet

Good morning to everyone except the BioShock concept artist who drew this image of a Big Daddy without a helmet. pic.twitter.com/VjI31ouaXE — Andy Kelly (@ultrabrilliant) July 6, 2021

No wonder Shaxx never takes his helmet off.

A trip down memory lane

Man, this takes me back.

Why

me: it looks like a flashlight but you can have sex with it

public library lost and found: i understand sir but no one has turned one in — Cat Damon (@CornOnTheGoblin) July 7, 2021

Some people shouldn't be allowed to Tweet.

Look at this storm cloud!

Have YOU ever seen anything like this?!🤯🌧



Epic Asperitas cloud formation off the coast of Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Wild vid by Andrew Farnam.

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀#StormChasing #HolyGuacomole #Asperitas pic.twitter.com/JRgciE2xlj — Ricky Forbes (@ForbesRicky) July 7, 2021

Far out. That looks spooky.

I love the colors here

I’m fully obsessed with LA’s new tourism logo pic.twitter.com/1E2DSsBzmm — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) July 8, 2021

This evokes images of 80s LA as seen in movies.

Cheese on your meal is refined dining

[Italian restaurant]



Me, waiter: some cheese on top of your pasta for you ma'am?



Patron: yes please



Me: *delicately drapes Kraft Singles over each meatball* say when — Kyle 🌱 (@KylePlantEmoji) July 8, 2021

Mmm. Get me some of those Kraft Singles.

I know what you're hiding under that hair

pic.twitter.com/vZZ62jneJv — I have taken leave of Boing Boing (@ChrisCaesar) July 8, 2021

Time to face the music.

Here's a photo of Rad loafing. He's a good boy.

