Ghostwire: Tokyo delayed to 2022 Tango Gameworks has announced that it is delaying Ghostwire: Tokyo to early 2022.

Ghostwire: Tokyo captured the attention of many when it was first revealed back in 2019. Developed by Tango Gameworks, the state of the game came under question following Creative Director Ikumi Nakamura’s departure last year. Now, Tango Gameworks needs a little bit more time in order to get things right, as the developer has delayed the launch of Ghostwire: Tokyo to 2022.

The Ghostwire: Tokyo delay was announced with an open letter shared to the game’s official Twitter account. “We want to get the game in your hands as soon as possible so you can experience the unforgettable version of a haunted Tokyo that we;ve been hard at work building,” the post reads. “At the same time, we’re also focused on protecting the health of everyone at Tango. Our new release window will give us time to bring the world of Ghostwire to life as we’ve always envisioned it.”

Though an exact release date was never publicly shared, Tango Gameworks had been planning to launch Ghostwire: Tokyo this year. Now, the game will be released during the early months of 2022. Reading the developer’s statement, it’s clear that they didn’t want to overwork and risk their own personal health for the sake of getting the game out this year at all costs.

Ghostwire: Tokyo was first revealed at E3 2019, where then Creative Director Ikumi Nakamura's passionate presentation captivated viewers around the world. Published by Bethesda, it stands besides Deathloop as one of the two Bethesda games that are set to release as PlayStation exclusives due to contractual obligations predating the Microsoft acquisition. Ghostwire: Tokyo is an action-adventure game that sees the titular city overrun with deadly supernatural forces.

Ghostwire: Tokyo has been delayed to early 2022. For the latest updates on the game from Tango Gameworks, Shacknews has you covered.