First Ghostwire: Tokyo PS5 gameplay revealed, coming 2021
We finally got a glimpse of what Ghostwire: Tokyo has in store for us in terms of gameplay when it touches down next year in 2021.
We finally got a glimpse of what Ghostwire: Tokyo has in store for us in terms of gameplay when it touches down next year in 2021.
Another #BE3 is in the books, so hop a portal to hell and see and read what you missed.
Tango Softworks is preparing their follow up to Evil Within 2 with an all-new action adventure horror game.
The survival horror game is adding a first-person mode.
The Evil Within 2 is looking to add some new frights, scares, and terrifying creatures to one-up the 2014 original. Because as Shacknews learned in our recent hands-on, horror is an artform.
It's a survival horror game and the goal is to survive. This 'Survive' trailer shows the character surviving.
Bethesda has announced the final expansion for The Evil Within that tells the tale of The Keeper.
The Evil Within is getting its second piece of DLC content today, going into the second half of Juli Kidman's story with The Consequence.
Bethesda has revealed more details on The Evil Within's first story-based DLC. Beyond focusing on Sebastian's partner, Juli Kidman, "The Assignment" will be the first of a two-part story that will conclude later this spring.
The Assignment has been announced and will be releasing some time next month.