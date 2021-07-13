Meaneater: Truth Quest DLC launches this August Tripwire Interactive has announced the release date for the Maneater: Truth Quest expansion.

Maneater was one of the more delightful releases last year, allowing us to live our best shark lives as we chomped through humans and sea creatures alike. Over a year after its launch, we’re diving back into the waters with Truth Quest, a new story DLC that will add new missions and locations for players to explore. We now know exactly when we’ll be able to do so, as developer Tripwire Interactive has announced that Maneater: Truth Quest will launch this August.

Tripwire Interactive revealed a new trailer for Maneater: Truth Quest earlier today. Along with this, it was announced that the Maneater: Truth Quest DLC will officially launch on August 31, 2021, for PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, and Epic Games Store.

On August 31st, 2021 journey to Site P on when Maneater: Truth Quest launches for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Steam, and Epic Games Store! pic.twitter.com/CPy9fud6Mq — Maneater (@maneatergame) July 13, 2021

Tripwire Interactive first announced Maneater: Truth Quest back in April of this year. Today, the developer revealed on its website the following content will be found in the DLC:

New Evolutions:

New Evolution Set

Maximum level cap increased to 40

Five new organ evolutions with one additional organ slot unlocked at level 35 (requires DLC ownership)

New Wildlife:

New “Uber” Apex Predator

New evolved hunt creatures

New Military Forces for Bounty Hunter System:

Military land forces will launch attacks from beaches and fortifications

Helicopters will hunt by air

Five new Bounty Bosses

New weapons and vehicles for military Bounty Hunters

New Objective Types:

Failure to Communicate: Tail-whip objects to destroy the target objective

Time Trial: Swim through the rings before time runs out!

Maneater’s base game is already an excellent package of content, if our Shacknews review is anything to be believed. Maneater: Truth Quest releases on August 31 and costs $14.99 USD.