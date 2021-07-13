New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Meaneater: Truth Quest DLC launches this August

Tripwire Interactive has announced the release date for the Maneater: Truth Quest expansion.
Donovan Erskine
1

Maneater was one of the more delightful releases last year, allowing us to live our best shark lives as we chomped through humans and sea creatures alike. Over a year after its launch, we’re diving back into the waters with Truth Quest, a new story DLC that will add new missions and locations for players to explore. We now know exactly when we’ll be able to do so, as developer Tripwire Interactive has announced that Maneater: Truth Quest will launch this August.

Tripwire Interactive revealed a new trailer for Maneater: Truth Quest earlier today. Along with this, it was announced that the Maneater: Truth Quest DLC will officially launch on August 31, 2021, for PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, and Epic Games Store.

Tripwire Interactive first announced Maneater: Truth Quest back in April of this year. Today, the developer revealed on its website the following content will be found in the DLC:

New Evolutions:

  • New Evolution Set
  • Maximum level cap increased to 40
  • Five new organ evolutions with one additional organ slot unlocked at level 35 (requires DLC ownership)

New Wildlife:

  • New “Uber” Apex Predator
  • New evolved hunt creatures

New Military Forces for Bounty Hunter System:

  • Military land forces will launch attacks from beaches and fortifications
  • Helicopters will hunt by air
  • Five new Bounty Bosses
  • New weapons and vehicles for military Bounty Hunters

New Objective Types:

  • Failure to Communicate: Tail-whip objects to destroy the target objective
  • Time Trial: Swim through the rings before time runs out!

Maneater’s base game is already an excellent package of content, if our Shacknews review is anything to be believed. Maneater: Truth Quest releases on August 31 and costs $14.99 USD.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola