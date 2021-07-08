Evening Reading - July 8, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Your daily dose of sudoku

This puzzle is absolutely genius.

PUMP IT UP

PUMP UP THE JAM • Technotronic

(Version #2)



ft. @GurdeepPandher & Suki pic.twitter.com/Q3RlFcPshP — Damien Robitaille (@damienrobi) July 8, 2021

Get your booty on the floor tonight!

Are you excited about Deathloop?

Dive into 9 minutes of all-new #DEATHLOOP gameplay with @ArkaneStudios Lyon Game Director Dinga Bakaba! pic.twitter.com/9clxfCQr0o — DEATHLOOP (@deathloop) July 8, 2021

We're excited about Deathloop. This game looks great.

This is gross

My gummy vitamins melted together so I’m just gonna take a bite out of this every day instead of letting them go to waste pic.twitter.com/iPr5rgdoKG — austin (@floridamanaustn) July 7, 2021

Why is a grown adult eating gummy multivitamins? Grow up and choke on little hard pills like the rest of us.

Report this image

I'm in it and it offends me. Oh? You're in it too?

Cosplayers rule

Oh what's that? Cripples shouldn't cosplay abled characters? Suck my hot disabled Black Widow tits

& happy #DisabilityPrideMonth 🖤 pic.twitter.com/vA5fcaYBeq — Clara ♿🥄FREE OF (@ClaraCosmia) July 7, 2021

Cosplay what you love.

Wrestling fans dropping truth bombs

There is a RPG war brewing in wrestling shows pic.twitter.com/ZqsQPT2GAd — Rafael @ Digital Devil Saga (@RRIVERA992011) July 8, 2021

What would you write on a sign?

Baby orangutan

Chester Zoo in northern England welcomed a baby Sumatran orangutan 🦧, one of the world’s most critically endangered great apes pic.twitter.com/84APoPdYqa — Reuters (@Reuters) July 8, 2021

Some good news to cap off the night.

