Evening Reading - July 8, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin review - Rock, paper, dragon
- Who will be the last Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC character?
- Boomerang X review: It's all coming back
- The Sims 4: Hands-on preview with Cottage Living
- Dauntless 1.7.0 'Heroes of Ostia' update launches Omnicells to change up your playstyle
- Sonic Colors: Ultimate HD Updates trailer features Metal Sonic in new Rival Rush Mode
- Dark Souls 3 gets 60fps performance boost on Xbox Series X/S consoles
- Death Stranding Director's Cut release date set for September 2021
- Sifu release date delayed to early 2022
- Lost Judgment opens pre-orders & is getting Deluxe and Ultimate special editions
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Your daily dose of sudoku
This puzzle is absolutely genius.
PUMP IT UP
PUMP UP THE JAM • Technotronic— Damien Robitaille (@damienrobi) July 8, 2021
(Version #2)
ft. @GurdeepPandher & Suki pic.twitter.com/Q3RlFcPshP
Get your booty on the floor tonight!
Are you excited about Deathloop?
Dive into 9 minutes of all-new #DEATHLOOP gameplay with @ArkaneStudios Lyon Game Director Dinga Bakaba! pic.twitter.com/9clxfCQr0o— DEATHLOOP (@deathloop) July 8, 2021
We're excited about Deathloop. This game looks great.
This is gross
My gummy vitamins melted together so I’m just gonna take a bite out of this every day instead of letting them go to waste pic.twitter.com/iPr5rgdoKG— austin (@floridamanaustn) July 7, 2021
Why is a grown adult eating gummy multivitamins? Grow up and choke on little hard pills like the rest of us.
Report this image
July 8, 2021
I'm in it and it offends me. Oh? You're in it too?
Cosplayers rule
Oh what's that? Cripples shouldn't cosplay abled characters? Suck my hot disabled Black Widow tits— Clara ♿🥄FREE OF (@ClaraCosmia) July 7, 2021
& happy #DisabilityPrideMonth 🖤 pic.twitter.com/vA5fcaYBeq
Cosplay what you love.
Wrestling fans dropping truth bombs
There is a RPG war brewing in wrestling shows pic.twitter.com/ZqsQPT2GAd— Rafael @ Digital Devil Saga (@RRIVERA992011) July 8, 2021
What would you write on a sign?
Baby orangutan
Chester Zoo in northern England welcomed a baby Sumatran orangutan 🦧, one of the world’s most critically endangered great apes pic.twitter.com/84APoPdYqa— Reuters (@Reuters) July 8, 2021
Some good news to cap off the night.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.
Here's one of my favorite photos of Wednesday. She's lookin' all cute and wants attention!
What are you up to tonight?
