Evening Reading - July 8, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Your daily dose of sudoku

This puzzle is absolutely genius.

PUMP IT UP

Get your booty on the floor tonight!

Are you excited about Deathloop?

We're excited about Deathloop. This game looks great.

This is gross

Why is a grown adult eating gummy multivitamins? Grow up and choke on little hard pills like the rest of us.

I'm in it and it offends me. Oh? You're in it too?

Cosplayers rule

Cosplay what you love.

Wrestling fans dropping truth bombs

What would you write on a sign?

Baby orangutan

Some good news to cap off the night.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's one of my favorite photos of Wednesday. She's lookin' all cute and wants attention!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Hello, Meet Lola