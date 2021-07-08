Sonic Colors: Ultimate HD Updates trailer features Metal Sonic in new Rival Rush Mode Sonic Colors: Ultimate's first Spotlight trailer wasn't just new visuals. It also featured races with Metal Sonic in the new Rival Rush Mode.

With Sonic Colors: Ultimate, Sega is set to return to one of the final modern installments in the storied history of the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. That said, Sega isn’t just going to put it on new systems and call it a day. Nope, Sonic Colors: Ultimate is chockfull of upgrades and new features including improved visuals and lighting, new levels, and even a new mode. Case in point, we just got the first of a series of Spotlight trailers with a host of new bits to show. Among them was a new Rival Rush Mode featuring the challenge to race through levels against the nefarious Metal Sonic.

Sega shared the Sonic Colors: Ultimate HD Spotlight trailer on July 8, 2021, via the Sonic the Hedgehog YouTube channel. There are a number of great highlights in the video, such as the brushed-up visuals and lighting, putting the game at a clean 60FPS, and making it shine. Notably, however, Metal Sonic appeared in this trailer. He’ll be Sonic’s level-clearing rival in the new Rival Rush Mode.

With Rival Rush Mode, Metal Sonic will be in play and you’ll have to race to get to the finish line of various Sonic Colors levels before him. It might not be easy, but by outrunning Metal Sonic, you’ll complete challenges. The rewards of these challenges can be put towards a store where power-ups like speed boosts and cosmetic customizations for Sonic’s gloves and shoes await. We also got to see customizable controls, a new Jade Ghost power that lets Sonic pass through solid terrain to reach otherwise untouchable areas, Tails Saves in which Sonic’s trusty partner will swoop in to save you on a limited basis if you fall awry, and more.

Sonic Colors: Ultimate is set to launch on September 7, 2021, on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.