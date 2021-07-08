Lost Judgment opens pre-orders & is getting Deluxe and Ultimate special editions The sequel to Yakuza spinoff Judgment got a new trailer during the PlayStation State of Play and opened up pre-orders on standard and special editions.

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio is set on keeping our attention with Takayuki Yagami and his investigative efforts in the Yakuza spinoff Judgment franchise. The sequel, Lost Judgment, was announced earlier this year and with a release date set for September, it’s set to take on a new and riveting journey of detective work and martial arts brawling where necessary. During the PlayStation State of Play today, Lost Judgment also not only got a new trailer, but also opened pre-orders on standard and several special editions of the game.

The latest details on Lost Judgment were shared during the State of Play presentation on July 8, 2021. The new trailer once again took us into the world of Kamurocho and the detective work of Yagami where another murder and a web of conspiracies surrounding it must be unraveled, as revealed in the game's initial announcement. This time around in the new trailer, we got a deep dive into how investigations will play. Of course, there were mini-games too like dancing, boxing, robot wars, and racing, because what would a game set in the Yakuza universe be without them?

Perhaps more importantly to some, Ryu Ga Gotoku also shared the details on special editions of Lost Judgment - specifically the Digital Deluxe and Digital Ultimate editions. One of the major positives is that these special editions will give players early access to the game on September 21, rather than September 24 when the game launches worldwide. Moreover, there are DLC extras in both packs. The Digital Deluxe version will have a Detective Essentials pack with various useful items and a School Stories Pack with items to aid in engagement of school activities and clubs. Meanwhile, the Ultimate version will have all those things mentioned prior, plus a special story expansion with an additional narrative set in Kamurocho and Ijincho. You can see the listing of details below.

Standard Edition - $59.99

Quick Start Support Pack – A pack of useful items to kickstart your investigation.

Digital Deluxe Edition - $69.99

Early Access starting September 21

Quick Start Support Pack

Detective Essentials Pack – Enhance Yagami’s tools of the trade with a wide variety of lifestyle and detective items.

School Stories Expansion Pack – Deepen your interactions with the school’s clubs with a set of items for each club activity.

Digital Ultimate Edition - $89.99

Early Access starting September 21

Quick Start Support Pack

Detective Essentials Pack

School Stories Expansion Pack

Story Expansion Pack - Introduces a new story set in Kamurocho and Ijincho.

Lost Judgment is set to launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on September 24, 2021 unless you get in on early access for one of the special editions of the game. Stay tuned for more news and updates as we get closer to the launch date.