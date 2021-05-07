Lost Judgment brings a proper sequel to the Yakuza spinoff in September 2021 A whole new case and mystery awaits players with Takayuki Yagami when Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku studios launch Lost Judgment this coming September.

Judgment was a very interesting deviation from the usual Yakuza franchise games of Ryu Ga Gotoku. It still has over-the-top combat, but it also engaged players in investigating mysteries and discovering the truth behind them with clues and logic. It was good enough to garner a following of its own when it finally released worldwide in 2019. Takayuki Yagami and his detective agency adventures aren’t over, though. Ryo Ga Gotoku has revealed a full sequel coming for the game in the form of Lost Judgment, and it will launch worldwide in September 2021.

Ryu Ga Gotoku revealed Lost Judgment, its details, and a release date on May 7, 2021 during a special Judgment Day stream. Coming on September 24, 2021 game features an entirely new story and case with the return of Takayuki Yagami and other familiar characters from the first game. When a seemingly normal case ending in a guilty verdict takes a bizarre turn, Yagami is called in to investigate a mysterious murder seemingly related to the case. Once again, players will engage in a combination of investigation and combat as they sleuth and fight their way to the messy truth of the matter.

Unlike the first Judgment game which came out worldwide in June 2019, about half a year after it had already launched in Japan, Lost Judgment will get a simultaneous worldwide launch on the September 24 launch date. It will be coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. What’s more, it will utilize the power of the next-gen consoles to present the game in gorgeous 4K 60FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. With Judgment having gotten its own surprise next-gen console release recently, it makes sense that Lost Judgment would also be set for next-gen right out of the gate and even prioritized for it. The game will feature other expanded features as well, such as a day/night cycle as you search and investigate Kamurocho and other areas of the game. Ryu Ga Gotoku has also promised expanded and explorable environments, combat, and activities.

With the game coming on September 24, it looks like fans of Judgment’s investigative take on the Yakuza series have something in-depth to look forward to later this year. Stay tuned for further details leading up to Lost Judgment’s launch as they become available.