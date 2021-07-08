New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Sifu release date delayed to early 2022

Sloclap's martial arts game Sifu has been delayed to 2022.
Donovan Erskine
1

Sifu is an upcoming martial arts action game from Sloclap. During Sony's State of Play presentation this afternoon, we got a new gameplay trailer for the upcoming brawler, but that also came with some unfortunate news. Sifu has been delayed to 2022 and we won't get a chance to get our hands on the promising martial arts action game until next year.

First revealed during the Sony February 25th State of Play presentation, Sifu's story sees the game's main character out to avenge the death of his family, which came at the hands of five ruthless kung fu masters. These assassins have all mastered the five different elements of kung fu, which are wood, fire, water, metal, and earth. They're also flanked by dozens of minions, who will all attack one-by-one, as is customary in a martial arts movie.

Positioning in fights and use of the game’s environments also appear to play a key part in the combat, with makeshift weapons, windows, and ledges all being a part of the arsenal at your fingertips. You can, of course, check out the trailer for yourself to get a good look at what Sloclap has in the works. Players will get a chance to experience the hand-to-hand combat themselves on either then PS4 or PS5 when Sifu finally makes its debut in 2022.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

