Sifu release date delayed to early 2022 Sloclap's martial arts game Sifu has been delayed to 2022.

Sifu is an upcoming martial arts action game from Sloclap. During Sony's State of Play presentation this afternoon, we got a new gameplay trailer for the upcoming brawler, but that also came with some unfortunate news. Sifu has been delayed to 2022 and we won't get a chance to get our hands on the promising martial arts action game until next year.

First revealed during the Sony February 25th State of Play presentation, Sifu's story sees the game's main character out to avenge the death of his family, which came at the hands of five ruthless kung fu masters. These assassins have all mastered the five different elements of kung fu, which are wood, fire, water, metal, and earth. They're also flanked by dozens of minions, who will all attack one-by-one, as is customary in a martial arts movie.

Positioning in fights and use of the game’s environments also appear to play a key part in the combat, with makeshift weapons, windows, and ledges all being a part of the arsenal at your fingertips. You can, of course, check out the trailer for yourself to get a good look at what Sloclap has in the works. Players will get a chance to experience the hand-to-hand combat themselves on either then PS4 or PS5 when Sifu finally makes its debut in 2022.