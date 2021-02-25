Sifu revealed during Sony State of Play, coming to PS5 and PS4 in 2021 A new game called Sifu was announced for the PS5 and PS4 during today's Sony State of Play.

Sifu, a new martial arts game coming to PlayStation was showcased during today’s State of Play. The new game is developed by Slow Clap, the studio behind Absolver.

Sifu looks to be third-person action game where you’ll need to take on waves of enemies in different environments and areas. The trailer revealed during State of Play showcased a number of locations, including housing complexes, narrow hallways, and arenas filled with enemies. It also looks like players will need to rely on their hands, as well as various melee weapons like staffs, knives, and more, as they face off against their opponents and seek revenge.

According to the game’s official website, players will need to hunt for the assassins that killed your family. You only have one day to accomplish your task and time is the price you’ll pay if you perish along the way.

Positioning in fights and use of the game’s environments also appear to play a key part in the combat, with makeshift weapons, windows, and ledges all being a part of the arsenal at your fingertips. You can, of course, check out the trailer for yourself to get a good look at what Slow Clap has in the works. No final release date was shown, but Sony did reveal that the game is slated to arrive on both the PS4 and PS5, so all kinds of players will have a chance to try out the game whenever it hits later this year.

