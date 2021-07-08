Death Stranding Director's Cut release date set for September 2021 Kojima Productions showed off a fresh look at the Death Stranding Director's Cut during the July PlayStation State of Play and we got release date.

What could Death Stranding Director’s Cut mean? What could have been in the game that Hideo Kojima felt he needed to put aside? Well, apparently a lot. We got a fresh look at Death Stranding Director’s Cut during the PlayStation State of Play. It had a lot to show, including all sorts of new gadgets, weapons, and activities for Sam Porter Bridges to take part in and maybe make his mission to connect America a little easier. Perhaps most importantly, though, we got a release date. Get ready to jump into the Death Stranding Director’s Cut this coming September.

The Death Stranding Director’s Cut release date was revealed during the July 8 PlayStation State of Play. The game is officially set for release on September 24, 2021. And in case you were wondering what will be new about it, Kojima Productions had plenty to share. New weapons are coming to the game such as mounted machine placements and the enemy disorienting Maser Gun. You can also dropkick suckers with upgraded melee.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut is also bringing expanded support to the delivery side of things. You can launch cargo to its destination with a giant Cargo Catapult, carry even more weight with a Support Skeleton, or craft some robotic legs and a platform into a Buddy Bot to share the burden or take a load off Sam’s own legs and let Buddy Bot do the walking. Finally, it looks like there are going to be new story missions to explore in the Death Stranding Director’s Cut, meaning even those who have beaten the game will have new narratives and adventures to explore.

With a September 24 release date on the PlayStation 5 set, Death Stranding Director’s Cut is looking more and more like it’s well worth its own existence since the announcement at Summer Game Fest 2021 with the additions being packed on. As we get closer to the release, stay tuned for more information and updates leading up to the new adventures of Sam Porter Bridges as we prepare to connect America all over again.