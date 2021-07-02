Evening Reading - July 2, 2021

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- C:\Quake - How to Run Classic Quake Maps and Mods on Modern PCs
- Shack Chat: What is your dream Waluigi game?
- Shacknews Top 20 Best Games of the Mid-Year 2021
- Robinhood (HOOD) files to go public, IPO prospectus discloses 18 million accounts
- SGDQ 2021 interview: Yannini and Hitman 3
- Konami & Bloober Team enter strategic partnership to co-develop new content
- Ex-BioWare GM Casey Hudson opens up Humanoid Studios
- Apex Legends five-player Trios bug squashed, but its potential has the devs interested
- July 2021 PS Plus games include A Plague Tale: Innocence and Black Ops 4
- Trial of the Sword guide - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Doom Eternal's next-gen upgrade is here to make you choose between 120 FPS & ray-tracing
- Final Fantasy 15 director's JP Games studio has two large-scale titles in development
- Didi Chuxing (DIDI) IPO closes up only 1.43% on ride-hailing company's NYSE debut
- FINRA orders Robinhood to pay $70 million financial penalty
This started as a series of user-created Shacknews Cortex articles, but they are so great that we turned them into a long read with a special downloadable zip. Thanks to Enkidu and @davidlcraddock for putting this together to wrap up our 25 Years of Quake celebration @shacknews! https://t.co/9kWt8JIRyl pic.twitter.com/nYlLi3CTuC— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) July 2, 2021
July 2, 2021
the laziest combatants pic.twitter.com/31HVVPXcEV— Aaron Linde (@aaronlinde) July 2, 2021
Don’t swim or let your kids swim if sick with diarrhea. One person with diarrhea can contaminate the entire pool. Learn more ways to keep you and those you care about healthy. #HealthySwimming https://t.co/3ogS3ZlQX6 pic.twitter.com/lbN6uvvufu— CDC (@CDCgov) July 1, 2021
July 2, 2021
A very productive afternoon couch session with the CEO. pic.twitter.com/vVucfLC0GG— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) July 2, 2021
#MarioGolf #MarioGolfSuperRush #NintendoSwitch— Steve Tyminski(Chichuki, I'll draw ya something) (@TumsST) July 2, 2021
Epic Eagle! pic.twitter.com/o7ykflkkTc
Pin shot to chip-in eagle. #MarioGolf #MarioGolfSuperRush #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/1odFmjjzKL— Bryan Lefler (@skankcore) July 2, 2021
THE FUCK NINTENDO HOLE IN ONE BABY pic.twitter.com/Ft1BDRUsGS— Joseph Marquez (@C9Mang0) July 1, 2021
#CantonOhioWeatherReport #GoodNews #LiveFromTheHeartlandUSA @David_Morris pic.twitter.com/uRMegQ8XOw— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) July 2, 2021
The Gulf of Mexico is literally on fire because a pipeline ruptured pic.twitter.com/J4ur5MNyt1— Brian Kahn (@blkahn) July 2, 2021
Me when I check why Gulf of Mexico. Godzilla and Cthulhu are trending pic.twitter.com/4QgWglpCE4— cesar (@jebaiting) July 3, 2021
We now go live to @POTUS on his plan to prevent the disaster in the Gulf of Mexico from ever happening again: pic.twitter.com/djsfhkP9OY— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) July 3, 2021
Grand Rising pic.twitter.com/CiWfG9d17i— William Knight (@william__knight) July 2, 2021
