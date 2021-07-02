Shack Chat: What is your dream Waluigi game?

Nintendo recently unveiled Kazuya as the penultimate DLC fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, meaning there’s only one more chance for Waluigi to punch his ticket to the iconic fighting game. However, Waluigi does make a handsome appearance in the recently released Mario Golf: Super Rush. All of this Waluigi talk has us wondering what our dream Waluigi video game would look like.

Question: What is your dream Waluigi game?

Waluigi Dodgeball - Ozzie Mejia, Senior WAHHHHHH Editor

I like to think that I know a good gaming trend when I see it. It wasn't lost on me by the end of E3 that 2021 is going to feature two different dodgeball games, one of which is already out and is a total hoot. If I'm doing a Waluigi game, I want something that Mario hasn't touched yet. I don't remember Mario ever doing a dodgeball game before, so why not let this be Waluigi's thing.

Dude's probably tired of beating up people in Super Smash Bros. with his tennis racket. He looks like he could use some fun. And if this is anything like Knockout City or Dodgeball Academia, there's going to be a lot of room for cosmetics. If there's one thing I've come to love about Waluigi, it's that he's a fashion icon. Look at how he dresses in Mario Golf! Just look at him! He is magnificent!

Anyway, yes, give me a third dodgeball game. And have it star Waluigi, just because! WAH!

Waluigi Hoops - Donovan Erskine, Scoring And-WAHNS

The Mario Sports franchises are getting new sequels, but we’re yet to get any word on a possible revival of Mario Hoops. Therefore, Waluigi should just beat him to the punch. Waluigi is already significantly taller than most of the Mario characters, so we know he’d be a phenom on the court. Besides, a few ankle breakers and some aggressive posterizers could help relieve some of that pent-up frustration and anger from always being the red-headed stepchild of the Mario world.

Waluigi Dating Sim - Blake Morse, Co-EIC

Let’s be real here: Waluigi is the ultimate thirst-trap. Everyone wants a piece of him. So why not make a game that finally gives the people what they’ve been asking for? Does Nintendo not like money? Are they afraid of breaking every sales record in the history of video games? Perhaps the great burden of becoming trillionaires from all that hot Waluigi money is too boggling of a concept to entertain. Still, at some point humanity is going to need to unify or face ultimate destruction. In that trying time, I hope Nintendo does the right thing and releases their Waluigi dating sim.

Waluigi Seaman - Chris Jarrard, Has better opinions than fellow staffers

Any olds who were around for the launch of the Dreamcast probably remember the odd fishman virtual pet simulator Seaman. You had this creature that you helped hatch and grow and it was able to be communicated with via a microphone attached to the Dreamcast controller port. I want the same exact game, but with a baby Waluigi to raise. You have to speak to him with a controller-integrated mic and he will respond, but only in Waluigi groans and noises.

The game will claim that Waluigi will eventually begin to speak your language and converse with you, but this would be untrue. Waluigi will just get bigger and more ornery and make increasingly threatening Waluigi noises. Only the most dedicated players will make it to the end of the 200-hour campaign, which sees a fully-matured Waluigi escape his terrarium and proceed to permanently brick your Nintendo Switch.

Waluigi Murder Mystery - Sam Chandler, Chaos incarnate

Look, we all know Waluigi is a bit of a bad egg. What better way to flip the script than by having Waluigi being the only one who can investigate a grizzly and gruesome murder in the Mushroom Kingdom. He has to put on his best purple suit, an old fedora-like hat, and get to work sleuthing through the grimy underbelly of the Kingdom. Who are the red herrings? Who’s the femme fatale? And more importantly, whodunnit?

Artist credit: Raymidius

Cooking sim - TJ Denzer, wants to know how Waluigi keeps that figure

There are a lot of reasons I want to see Waluigi running the chef gig. For one, I want to know how what kind of things Waluigi eats to keep that svelte string bean figure but still manages to remain athletic enough for professional tennis and golf (not to mention bringing an unmatched sense of style to all of those endeavors). Then there’s the fact that cooking sim games can be a stressful endeavor. I bet we could get some grade-A “Wah”s out of ol’ Waluigi when the wrong dish goes out, something is under/overcooked, or a customer is just straight-up unsatisfiable. Give it your best, Waluigi. I want to see how you run the kitchen under pressure.

An actual platformer - Steve Tyminski, Stevetendo show host

What is my dream Waluigi game? Waluigi has never been one for me that deserves to have his own game. Does Wario’s sidekick deserve his own franchise? For the purpose of the piece, how could you not put him into a platforming game similar to the first Warioland or Mario Brothers? This could be the chance to create brand new lore for Waluigi like giving him a love interest, a funky dinosaur to ride on, or a new power-up like Wario and his love for garlic. I feel that Waluigi would play similarly to Luigi in Mario Bros 2. He’s a tall, lanky guy so I get the feeling he would have a floaty jump. That being said, he should be faster than Luigi since he’s thinner than Luigi. If we’re not going to give Waluigi his own platforming game then make him the star of a Hockey or Football game.

Whatever the internet wants - Bryan Lefler is over Waluigi

I’m not going to fight the overwhelming pressure of the internet at large. If everyone wants a Waluigi game, then they can have one. What type of game would it be? I have no clue. I have no admiration or affection for Waluigi. He exists merely because Nintendo needed him to exist. Camelot created him so he could play tennis. I suppose his roots in Nintendo lore could provide a key for his first starring role in a game. Waluigi’s Tennis Instruction.

Assume the role of Waluigi as you try to train the meek and merry masses of the Mushroom Kingdom in the ways of tennis. Maintain perfect form through serves and returns so thirsty middle-aged Toad-moms can buy your instructional videos. Work your way up to the echelons of tennis coaching and become the greatest and lankiest teacher of the sport. Maybe there are some mini-games in there, too. As I said, I don’t know. The internet asked for this, not me.

Waluigi Wars - Dennis White, Community Manager

If I’m putting Waluigi in a game, it’s going to be something I can play with friends and something that has some edge and a unique kind of goofiness to it that they wouldn’t normally do with a Mario game. My concept involves putting Waluigi in a beat 'em up game where he fights different versions of himself like the OG Sega Genesis game Maximum Carnage. I want chaos, a ridiculous moveset, and zany power-ups. Also, team-up battles with Wario and some quality cameos from the Mario world would help spice up the gameplay. Needless to say, Waluigi needs a dive-kick. You didn’t know this but now you do. Add in some animals because why not. I think Waluigi is long overdue for a pet companion. Imagine the cosmetics and alt costumes you can unlock including the wardrobes from the alternate versions of himself! We can go full-blown Loki with some time travel and parallel dimensions. Endless possibilities. Anyways, Nintendo call me.

So that's what our dream Waluigi video games would look like, how about yours? Let us know in the chatty down below!