SGDQ 2021 interview: Yannini and Hitman 3

Many enter the World of Assassination, but it's Yannini's goal to exit it quickly. We talk to him about his potential Bonus Game run at this year's Summer Games Done Quick.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Summer Games Done Quick 2021 Online begins this weekend. Some of the top speedrunners in video games will come together for the twice-yearly week-long marathon for charity. There's a full schedule of runs lined up for this year, along with a handful of incentive runs. One of those incentive runs is for January's Hitman 3, the latest entry in the franchise. Germany's Yannini will step into the World of Assassination in front of an online GDQ audience for the first time. Before he does, he took some time to chat with us here at Shacknews, as part of the Summer of Doing Our Jobs.

Yannini talks about his beginnings as a speedrunner, as well as diving into the realm of Hitman, specifically. He discusses speedrunning strategies, certain cues to look out for, and some of the keys to finishing a run quickly. Of course, with Hitman 3 being the living world that it is, there's a lot of room for things to go wrong. We also made sure to ask Yannini about the potential for things going sideways, especially when there's an uncooperative NPC in the way. We also discuss Yannini's personal growth as a runner, his goals for the future, and whether he'd love to bring his talents to a live GDQ audience.

This year's Summer Games Done Quick will raise money for Doctors Without Borders. The fun starts this Sunday, July 4 at 9 a.m. PT. If the donation incentive is met, Yannini's Hitman 3 run is tentatively set for Wednesday, July 7 at 2:40 p.m. PT with a target time of one hour flat. You can check out the full schedule on the Games Done Quick website. For more interviews like this, be sure to subscribe to Shacknews and GamerHubTV on YouTube. Be sure to come back throughout the next few months, as Shacknews continues to up our game for the Summer of Doing Our Jobs.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

