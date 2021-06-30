New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Ex-BioWare GM Casey Hudson opens up Humanoid Studios

Casey Hudson's Humanoid Studios is already at work on a new IP.
Donovan Erskine
1

Casey Hudson served as a lead at BioWare for many years, overseeing the development of games such as Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and the Mass Effect trilogy. Hudson made a major decision when he left BioWare at the end of 2020 after two decades with the company. Now, we know what he’s doing next. Casey Hudson has opened up Humanoid Studios, and is currently working on a brand new game.

Casey Hudson announced the founding of Humanoid Studios in a post to his official Twitter account. “Today we are announcing a new independent video game company built to unleash the creative freedom of developers - bringing innovation and artistry to players through an all-new IP,” Hudson said in a tweet. Humanoid Studios will operate independently, developing and publishing its own games.

Casey Hudson also shared the new website for Humanoid Studios. It’s currently unclear who else is with him at the studio, though he does mention that he’s been working with some industry colleagues. The website also features an official call for applicants. Humanoid Studios is looking for a Gameplay Programmer, a Level Designer, and a 3D Artist, among other roles.

Whatever Casey Hudson and the growing team at Humanoid Studios are working on, we likely won’t hear concrete details on it for quite some time. However, it’s good to know that one of the most influential minds in the gaming industry is back at work developing a new project. For more out of the newly established studio, be sure to bookmark Shacknews’ Humanoid Studios topic page.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

