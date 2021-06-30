New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

FINRA orders Robinhood to pay $70 million financial penalty

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority is cracking down on Robinhood and ordering it to pay money back to "harmed" customers.
Donovan Erskine
2

Robinhood is one of the most popular means of trading stocks and cryptocurrencies, particularly in regards to “retail investors.” However, Robinhood came under heavy scrutiny earlier this year, when the infamous GameStop (GME) short squeeze happened. Users flocked to GameStop’s (GME) stock, trying to buy up as many shares as they could. Robinhood began to limit and outright restrict users’ ability to buy GME during this time, bringing up several ethical and business concerns. Now, Robinhood will have to pay a hefty price for its behavior, as FINRA is ordering the company to pay a $70 million financial penalty.

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority revealed the financial penalties it was taking against Robinhood in a news release posted to its official website. The organization details Robinhood’s “systemic supervisory failures” and how they directly led to substantial harm to a number of its users. Most of this is in reference to the company’s handling of the GameStop (GME) short squeeze earlier this year.

Robinhood has been ordered to pay $12.6 million in restitution back to harmed users, as well as a $57 million fine. It’s a hefty price to pay for what was quite frankly a disastrous response to the wild stock market action that has taken place this year. For a look back at all of the trouble the company has found itself in, take a stroll down the Robinhood topic page on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

  Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    June 30, 2021 1:30 PM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, FINRA orders Robinhood to pay $70 million financial penalty

    abunch legacy 10 years
      reply
      June 30, 2021 2:28 PM

      "Most of this is in reference to the company’s handling of the GameStop (GME) short squeeze earlier this year."

      Did we casually skim the same AWC? Seems to me that this ruling has nothing to do with meme stocks, though we could see something about that in a year or five.

      "In determining the appropriate sanctions in this matter, FINRA considered, among other factors, that Robinhood, over a period of at least five years, failed to establish and maintain a supervisory system that was reasonably designed to achieve compliance with FINRA rules and applicable securities laws and regulations, and as a result, experienced systemic supervisory failures in several critical parts of its business. FINRA also considered that, during the same period, Robinhood failed to address numerous red flags that it was not in compliance with FINRA rules and applicable securities laws and regulations, and it failed to timely correct or address deficiencies even when the firm identified them. Finally, FINRA considered the widespread and significant harm suffered by customers, including millions of customers who received false or misleading information from the firm, thousands of customers who were approved to trade options even when it was not appropriate for them to do so, and millions of customers affected by the systems outages in March 2020."

      https://www.finra.org/sites/default/files/2021-06/robinhood-financial-awc-063021.pdf

