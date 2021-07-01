Evening Reading - July 1, 2021

Arf!
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Shacknews Top 20 Best Games of the Mid-Year 2021
- Robinhood (HOOD) files to go public, IPO prospectus discloses 18 million accounts
- SGDQ 2021 interview: Yannini and Hitman 3
- Konami & Bloober Team enter strategic partnership to co-develop new content
- Ex-BioWare GM Casey Hudson opens up Humanoid Studios
- Apex Legends five-player Trios bug squashed, but its potential has the devs interested
- July 2021 PS Plus games include A Plague Tale: Innocence and Black Ops 4
- Trial of the Sword guide - The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Doom Eternal's next-gen upgrade is here to make you choose between 120 FPS & ray-tracing
- Final Fantasy 15 director's JP Games studio has two large-scale titles in development
- Didi Chuxing (DIDI) IPO closes up only 1.43% on ride-hailing company's NYSE debut
- FINRA orders Robinhood to pay $70 million financial penalty
- First Person Shooter: The Definitive FPS Documentary hits Kickstarter goal
The Shacknews staff has today, tomorrow, and Monday off. We do have some content hitting the site during that time, but they needed a break after busting their butts all June with E3, E5, and The Great Quakeholio Tournament 4. pic.twitter.com/MZpN1QWfJQ— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) July 1, 2021
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
June 28, 2021
Yes. pic.twitter.com/WVWNKVL3LE— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) July 1, 2021
#CantonOhioWeatherReport #Thunderstorm #IntrepidReporter pic.twitter.com/lTmbdvxIvq— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) June 30, 2021
WE'LL BE TALKING ABOUT THE QUAD DAMAGE pic.twitter.com/EoQ6RrOMJ2— Oscar (@datonestarfox2) June 28, 2021
