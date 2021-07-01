New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Evening Reading - July 1, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Lola the Pom
3

Arf!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Arf!

Woof.

Bark!

Woof!

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO and Chairpet of the Board
Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    July 1, 2021 11:05 PM

    Lola the Pom posted a new article, Evening Reading - July 1, 2021

    • shackwack legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      July 1, 2021 11:27 PM

      Happy July Shack! I never been more excited to celebrate the 4th of July this year since I don't even know, when I was a child days?? Feels great man.

      Also much <3 to everyone else in this world that is in this community!

Hello, Meet Lola