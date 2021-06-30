First Person Shooter: The Definitive FPS Documentary hits Kickstarter goal The anticipated documentary cleared its Kickstarter funding target in a single day.

We are happy to report that one of the most interesting documentary projects currently in development has met its initial funding goal on the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter. First Person Shooter: The Definitive FPS Documentary aims to tell the complete story of one of the most popular genres in all of gaming from its earliest origins. The project began its Kickstarter journey yesterday and quickly drummed up enough interest to clear its goal.

First Person Shooter will cover everything you need or ever wanted to know about the genesis of the genre, directly from the people who were most influential to its birth. Calling the assembled cast for the documentary impressive would be a massive understatement. You’ll hear stories and anecdotes from heavy hitters such as John Romero, Warren Spector, Marcus Lehto, Cliff Bleszinski, Scott Miller, Robin Walker, Tim Willits, Karl Hilton. Dave Oshry, and more. You’ll also hear from some of the genre's most iconic players like Dennis “Thresh” Fong and Randy “N0M4D” Fitzgerald.

The team behind First Person Shooter has previously produced several acclaimed documentaries, including In Search of Darkness, In Search of Darkness: Part II (‘80s Horror), and the upcoming In Search of Tomorrow (80’s Sci-Fi). In Search of Tomorrow is also currently the highest-grossing crowdfunded documentary of all time. We’ll know by the end of next month if First Person Shooter manages to take that crown. I’d also like to note that our own award-winning David L. Craddock is serving as an executive producer on the documentary. His Rocket Jump: Quake and the Golden Age of First-Person Shooters is one of the definitive works of video game history and he also happens to be a cool guy.

If you choose to help support the project, you can get access to digital and physical versions of the finished film, your name in the credits, a mouse pad, a digital soundtrack, and much more. The Kickstarter campaign runs through July 26, 2021, at 3:00 a.m. ET.