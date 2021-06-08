Evening Reading - June 8, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Tetris Effect's Game Boy & original PC level unlocked

To celebrate the franchise's 37th birthday, players will be able to unlock the iconic Nintendo Game Boy inspired "Effect Modes" in Tetris Effect. The other mode is one based on the Electronika 60, the Soviet PC Alexey Pajinov used to create Tetris. Check out the official Tetris site for info on how to unlock these sweet themes.

It's hard to believe people are this silly

This video has everything pic.twitter.com/0acpAdxm8V — A meme page to check every time MatLab crashes (@memecrashes) June 4, 2021

Filling your ute up with petrol is only normal if you're filling up the tank. Do not fill up the flatbed with flammable liquid.

Destiny 2 meme

*Stands up a little to quick*

My body: pic.twitter.com/mWwo5pGBJB — Mason (@MasonWithaB) June 6, 2021

There are a lot of debuffs in Destiny 2.

This is rather poetic

Even something that doesn't look like art, can be art.

Carrot Top is a genius

His hair is orange so his stage name is Carrot Top. the only part of the carrot that is green, — dylan gelula (@DylanGelula) June 7, 2021

What a clever comedian.

Speaking of stable geniuses

did he put his pants on backwards? https://t.co/0EY3ULyf46 — The Discourse Lover (@Trillburne) June 6, 2021

Get a load of Mr Backward Pants over here.

Just a couple of mushrooms

MUSHROOM. Did anyone play Trove?

I need this villain backstory movie

Show me how this pengiun got to be such a baddie.

Some good news to cap off the night

I didn't crunch once, entire production. A couple late nights here and there finishing something up, but COMPLETELY CRUNCH FREE. It is possible. Team wellness lets the creativity flow free. https://t.co/Bf9C7BQLRn — Lindsay Thompson (@Binzimation) June 8, 2021

Normalize not crunching. Great things can be done and made without crunch.

