Evening Reading - June 8, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Announcing Shacknews E5 2021 and the Summer of Doing Our Jobs
- Sign up now for The Great Quakeholio Tournament 4
- Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart review - A dimension above the rest
- Guilty Gear Strive review: The exquisite smell of Heaven or Hell
- Chivalry 2 review: Highly honorable dismemberment
- GameStop (GME) shares close near $300 for third time ever on TheRoaringKitty's birthday
- DOGE meme that inspired Dogecoin to be auctioned as NFT for charity
- Nintendo reverts Switch firmware 12.0.3 with first ever rollback
- Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 adds Superman and Rick Sanchez
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Tetris Effect's Game Boy & original PC level unlocked
To celebrate the franchise's 37th birthday, players will be able to unlock the iconic Nintendo Game Boy inspired "Effect Modes" in Tetris Effect. The other mode is one based on the Electronika 60, the Soviet PC Alexey Pajinov used to create Tetris. Check out the official Tetris site for info on how to unlock these sweet themes.
It's hard to believe people are this silly
This video has everything pic.twitter.com/0acpAdxm8V— A meme page to check every time MatLab crashes (@memecrashes) June 4, 2021
Filling your ute up with petrol is only normal if you're filling up the tank. Do not fill up the flatbed with flammable liquid.
Destiny 2 meme
*Stands up a little to quick*— Mason (@MasonWithaB) June 6, 2021
My body: pic.twitter.com/mWwo5pGBJB
There are a lot of debuffs in Destiny 2.
This is rather poetic
Found on FB.— Dreamer Hyena SurfingFAOnMy5GCovidVaccineChip💉🦊 (@DreamerHyena) June 6, 2021
Damn... pic.twitter.com/J1shzDDugg
Even something that doesn't look like art, can be art.
Carrot Top is a genius
His hair is orange so his stage name is Carrot Top. the only part of the carrot that is green,— dylan gelula (@DylanGelula) June 7, 2021
What a clever comedian.
Speaking of stable geniuses
did he put his pants on backwards? https://t.co/0EY3ULyf46— The Discourse Lover (@Trillburne) June 6, 2021
Get a load of Mr Backward Pants over here.
Just a couple of mushrooms
mushroom bffs pic.twitter.com/BHBUYmsD1E— 𝔉𝔞𝔢𝔯𝔦𝔢 (@bipolarfaerie) June 5, 2021
MUSHROOM. Did anyone play Trove?
I need this villain backstory movie
https://t.co/7jcNzdKIiA pic.twitter.com/r6mBirynHQ— Jay Foreman (@jayforeman) June 5, 2021
Show me how this pengiun got to be such a baddie.
Some good news to cap off the night
I didn't crunch once, entire production. A couple late nights here and there finishing something up, but COMPLETELY CRUNCH FREE. It is possible. Team wellness lets the creativity flow free. https://t.co/Bf9C7BQLRn— Lindsay Thompson (@Binzimation) June 8, 2021
Normalize not crunching. Great things can be done and made without crunch.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night. It's so cold here in Australia and Rad is loving the snuggles.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - June 8, 2021