Evening Reading - June 8, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Tetris Effect's Game Boy & original PC level unlocked

To celebrate the franchise's 37th birthday, players will be able to unlock the iconic Nintendo Game Boy inspired "Effect Modes" in Tetris Effect. The other mode is one based on the Electronika 60, the Soviet PC Alexey Pajinov used to create Tetris. Check out the official Tetris site for info on how to unlock these sweet themes.

It's hard to believe people are this silly

Filling your ute up with petrol is only normal if you're filling up the tank. Do not fill up the flatbed with flammable liquid.

Destiny 2 meme

There are a lot of debuffs in Destiny 2.

This is rather poetic

Even something that doesn't look like art, can be art.

Carrot Top is a genius

What a clever comedian.

Speaking of stable geniuses

Get a load of Mr Backward Pants over here.

Just a couple of mushrooms

MUSHROOM. Did anyone play Trove?

I need this villain backstory movie

Show me how this pengiun got to be such a baddie.

Some good news to cap off the night

Normalize not crunching. Great things can be done and made without crunch.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night. It's so cold here in Australia and Rad is loving the snuggles.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

