DOGE meme that inspired Dogecoin to be auctioned as NFT for charity Bidders are vying to take DOGE to the moon for a particularly good cause as the original Doge meme that serves as the face of Dogecoin goes up for auction as an NFT.

Dogecoin is one of those things that it took a lot of wacky circumstances to bring together. And now the meme cryptocurrency is perhaps the most legit its been in quite a few years. Dogecoin investors are still banking on taking the cryptocurrency to the moon, but in the meantime, the original and iconic image that served as the basis for the Doge meme and the face of Dogecoin itself is up for grabs as an NFT in a charity auction.

The original Doge meme was brought to auction as an NFT by the meme’s original creators Atsuko Sato and Kabuso the Shiba Inu. In fact, the auction features most of the original forms of the meme as upcoming auctions. However, the original meme, which also served as the face and basis of Dogecoin, is currently what’s up for bid right now. Furthermore, the auction goes to support various charities, including Plan International, Terra Renaissance, and the Japanese Red Cross to name a few.

The auction for the original Doge meme is now live! Please join me in this moment of internet history!



Bid now:https://t.co/ZI6wssiFAC



Dogeミームのオリジナル写真のNFTオークションが開始されました。インターネットの歴史の一こまを是非一緒に目撃しましょう！ — かぼすママ (@kabosumama) June 8, 2021

Regardless of your take on the validity and nature of NFTs, it’s hard to deny the good cause behind the original DOGE auction. Dogecoin has continued to be a constant companion in conversation of cryptocurrency and market rollercoasters this year. Having gone from a fraction of a cent to nearly $.50 over the course of the last year was something very few could have expected, but that’s what happened, aided in no small part by the involvement and interest of Elon Musk in his regular Twitter antics. Moreover, NFTs have continued to be an interesting, if not confusing, new field of art and image ownership.

With the bid currently sitting at 7 ETH (Ethereum) or around $16,800 at this time of writing, the charities are what stand to win the most. Nonetheless, DOGE continues to be an interesting influence in the marketplace. We’ll see where this action lands when it ends on June 11.