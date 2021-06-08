New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 adds Superman and Rick Sanchez

Fortnite's newest season adds Rick & Morty and DC Comics content.
Donovan Erskine
1

After some heavy teasing, Chapter 2 Season 7 has begun in Fortnite. Aliens are invading battle royale island, and our characters will have to band together in order to stop them. Of course, a new season means new content. Further diversifying its roster, both Superman and Rick Sanchez are featured in the Battle Pass for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7.

As always, Epic Games released a pair of trailers to commemorate the start of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 on its official YouTube channel. In the story trailer, we see the alien ship arrive at battle royale island and begin to wreak havoc on its inhabitants. We see news coverage of the invasion being displayed at the Daily Planet. None other than Clark Kent himself is there, with Fortnite running on his computer (playing as Batman, because of course he is) as he gets ready to spring into action.

Back at headquarters, we see Rick Sanchez from Rick and Morty looking in astonishment at the alien mothership. Rick is stylized in the same 2D art that is faithful to his animated series. Most of the characters in Fortnite don’t speak, so it looks like we won’t get to hear Justin Roiland as Sanchez in the game.

Both Rick Sanchez and Superman can be unlocked through making progress in the Chapter 2 Season 7 Battle Pass. Both characters also have alternate styles that can be unlocked, such as Superman in his iconic black suit.

Rick and Superman aren’t all that’s new in Fortnite’s latest season. There’s new weapons like the Gravity Gun, which allows players to hurl massive objects at each other. There’s also flying saucers that can be used to lift vehicles and other items into the sky. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is live now and will run until September 12.

