Evening Reading - June 4, 2021

It's Friday, so let's bring this week to its conclusion with good ol' Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
1

Hey Shacknews, it's Friday! Before we hit the "ladies and gentlemen, the weekend" button, let's wrap the day with Evening Reading. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Announcing The Great Quakeholio Tournament 4

Be sure to sign up and prove you have what it takes for our latest iteration of The Great Quakeholio Tournament.

The say all strongmen are dumb...

Thank you for setting the record straight.

Americans will understand

Health care struggles, am I right?

The Dogecoin Porsche

Elon Musk fans sure are... something.

How the Izzo beat was made

How did I never realize that was a Jackson 5 sample?

How to spot a good Smash Bros. player

These guys are the best of the best.

Brie Larson's Black Sheep cover from Scott Pilgrim is on streaming services

It's about time.

They're doing it again

Happy Pride Month, y'all.

Ladies and gentlemen...

The weekend.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

