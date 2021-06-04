Evening Reading - June 4, 2021 It's Friday, so let's bring this week to its conclusion with good ol' Evening Reading.

Hey Shacknews, it's Friday! Before we hit the "ladies and gentlemen, the weekend" button, let's wrap the day with Evening Reading.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Announcing The Great Quakeholio Tournament 4

Be sure to sign up and prove you have what it takes for our latest iteration of The Great Quakeholio Tournament.

The say all strongmen are dumb...

Thank you for setting the record straight.

Americans will understand

Health care struggles, am I right?

The Dogecoin Porsche

Elon Musk fans sure are... something.

How the Izzo beat was made

Izzo(H.O.V.A.) by Jay Z (2001)pic.twitter.com/YEIm5VOZV1 — 𝘚ongs // ᔑamples (@songsandsamples) June 3, 2021

How did I never realize that was a Jackson 5 sample?

How to spot a good Smash Bros. player

When you can tell someone too good in Smash Bros by just looking at them pic.twitter.com/8ncX0ndfi0 — Casey Lawrence ⭐️💧 (@LeanandCuisine) June 3, 2021

These guys are the best of the best.

Brie Larson's Black Sheep cover from Scott Pilgrim is on streaming services

On July 9th, the Scott Pilgrim Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Expanded Edition will be available on all digital music services! It includes demos from Beck & more music from the film including Brie Larson’s performance of “Black Sheep". Stream it now! https://t.co/IkKbMpr3Bb pic.twitter.com/4DJc0MokB6 — edgarwright (@edgarwright) June 4, 2021

It's about time.

They're doing it again

They are doing it again pic.twitter.com/YfC003Muuf — Vinny Thomas ¡ (@vinn_ayy) June 1, 2021

Happy Pride Month, y'all.

Ladies and gentlemen...

ladies and gentlemen, the ... — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) May 28, 2021

The weekend.

