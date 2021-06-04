Evening Reading - June 4, 2021
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Sign up now for The Great Quakeholio Tournament 4
- The Indie Bundle for Palestinian Aid includes over 1,000 games for $5
- Weekend PC Download Deals for June 4: Black Ops Cold War double XP
- Weekend Console Download Deals for June 4: It Takes Two's first discount
- Bloodstained sequel in 'very early planning stages' as previous game content is finished
- Back 4 Blood PVP Showcase scheduled for June 13
- Yuji Naka may have left Square Enix after the underperformance of Balan Wonderland
- Donald Trump's Facebook suspension will last two years, up for reinstatement in 2023
- Among Us-shaped chicken nugget pulls nearly $100k in bids on eBay
- Sierra legends Ken & Roberta Williams are working on a new game, The Secret
Announcing The Great Quakeholio Tournament 4
Be sure to sign up and prove you have what it takes for our latest iteration of The Great Quakeholio Tournament.
The say all strongmen are dumb...
June 3, 2021
Thank you for setting the record straight.
Americans will understand
LMAOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/PpwcSSMXyL— UG | UR2SLOW (@UR2SLOW_) June 3, 2021
Health care struggles, am I right?
The Dogecoin Porsche
Check it @BillyM2k - friend on the east coast spotted it. #dogecoin pic.twitter.com/ALggwwoCbj— Damen "FilthyRake" Knight (@damenknight) June 4, 2021
Elon Musk fans sure are... something.
How the Izzo beat was made
Izzo(H.O.V.A.) by Jay Z (2001)pic.twitter.com/YEIm5VOZV1— 𝘚ongs // ᔑamples (@songsandsamples) June 3, 2021
How did I never realize that was a Jackson 5 sample?
How to spot a good Smash Bros. player
When you can tell someone too good in Smash Bros by just looking at them pic.twitter.com/8ncX0ndfi0— Casey Lawrence ⭐️💧 (@LeanandCuisine) June 3, 2021
These guys are the best of the best.
Brie Larson's Black Sheep cover from Scott Pilgrim is on streaming services
On July 9th, the Scott Pilgrim Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Expanded Edition will be available on all digital music services! It includes demos from Beck & more music from the film including Brie Larson’s performance of “Black Sheep". Stream it now! https://t.co/IkKbMpr3Bb pic.twitter.com/4DJc0MokB6— edgarwright (@edgarwright) June 4, 2021
It's about time.
They're doing it again
They are doing it again pic.twitter.com/YfC003Muuf— Vinny Thomas ¡ (@vinn_ayy) June 1, 2021
Happy Pride Month, y'all.
Ladies and gentlemen...
ladies and gentlemen, the ...— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) May 28, 2021
The weekend.
