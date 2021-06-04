Among Us-shaped chicken nugget pulls nearly $100k in bids on eBay The sealed sus nugg ran bids all the way up to just three dollars USD short of a six-figure closing sale after 184 bids.

Among Us is still very much a craze in the world right now. The social spaceman whodunnit game still has plenty of life and memes left in its tank, especially having had some major updates and a new map. However, as wild as Among Us’ last year has been, there’s arguably been nothing as wild as a certain auction that hit eBay recently. After nearly 200 bids, an Among Us-shaped chicken nugget from McDonalds has run to just under $100,000 USD in bids.

The noted auction was started on eBay on May 28, 2021 and came to an end in the early AM of June 4, 2021. Coming out of McDonald’s recent BTS meal in collaboration with world-famous K-pop band BTS, the seller apparently found a nugget in the meal’s included chicken nuggets that looked very much like a little Among Us space man. EBay user polizna sealed the sus nugg up and took it to eBay where the bidding began. After 184 bids, the final auction price landed at $99,997 on 12:06 a.m. PT / 3:06 a.m. ET when the auction was officially closed.

The Among Us nugget auction drew in 184 bids nearing $100,000 USD as bidders competed to get their hands on the sus nugg.

Among Us has been a craze for the better part of the last year. Though the game came out in June 2018, it had an explosion of popularity among streamers in 2020 which was compounded by notable faces such as congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon streaming the game. It’s been an incredible rise for Among Us, but this is easily one of the oddest stories related to the game yet, no doubt aided by the fact that BTS currently has one of the most active fanbases in the world right now.

We’d say almost $100,000 USD is a lot of money to spend on a chicken nugget, no matter how sus it looks, but far be it for us to tell anyone how to spend their money. Stay tuned for more Among Us-shaped food and content here at Shacknews.