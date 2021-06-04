Donald Trump's Facebook suspension will last two years, up for reinstatement in 2023 Facebook has announced that it will uphold the suspension of Donald Trump for two years.

Facebook made major headlines earlier this year when it suspended President Donald Trump from the social media platform following his incitement of the riots at the Capitol in January. This move prompted other major social media platforms to follow, including Twitter. However, after some internal discussion, Facebook has announced that Donald Trump’s suspension will last for two years, and that he will be up for reinstatement in 2023.

This news came directly from a press release shared to Facebook’s official newsroom.

Developing...