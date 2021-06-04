Weekend PC Download Deals for June 4: Black Ops Cold War double XP

Season 3 for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone is intensifying. Activision and Treyarch are spicing things up with a double XP weekend. Those who don't own the game might be wondering, "Is it too late to join the action?" It is definitely not too late, as Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has a nice discount over on Battle.net.
Many of the usual PC storefronts are preparing for the avalanche of sales that will inevitably hit over the month of June. For now, check out the best of Klei over on Steam, which includes the newly-released Griftlands. The Epic Games Store's MEGA Sale is continuing on, albeit after sadly rotating out Outlanders. The Humble Store has some major deals on the best from CD Projekt RED and Capcom, but if that's not enough, check out what's on the docket for June's Humble Choice. That's $12 for the full Civilization 6 Platinum Edition, which doesn't normally go for less than $30 even when it's discounted.
Finally, there's a new No Man's Sky update and that means the price is slashed in half across every major PC gaming retailer. Choose your favorite shop and pick it up.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft 2. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until September 15.
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - $35.99 (40% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Ultimate Edition - $67.49 (25% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $13.59 (74% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Frostpunk - FREE until 6/10
- Epic MEGA Sale
- Oddworld Soulstorm - $39.99 (20% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $47.99 (20% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $44.99 (25% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising - $29.99 (50% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion - $29.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $40.19 (33% off)
- Kingdom Hearts 3 + Re:Mind - $40.19 (33% off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue - $40.19 (33% off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix - $33.49 (33% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $40.19 (33% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $16.49 (45% off)
- Godfall - $39.59 (34% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $27.99 (30% off)
- Detroit: Become Human - $27.99 (30% off)
- Twin Mirror - $19.49 (35% off)
- Grindstone - $14.99 (25% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $9.74 (35% off)
- Hades - $19.99 (20% off)
- Super Meat Boy Forever - $13.99 (30% off)
- The Long Dark - $22.49 (25% off)
- I Am Dead - $13.39 (33% off)
- Ghostrunner - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 - $20.99 (30% off)
- Mortal Shell - $20.99 (30% off)
- Mafia Trilogy - $35.99 (40% off)
- Death Stranding - $23.99 (60% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 - $25.99 (35% off)
- NBA 2K21 - $15.59 (74% off)
- Disco Elysium - $29.99 (25% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $23.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 Celebration Edition - $13.99 (65% off)
- Tetris Effect - $26.79 (33% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Tales From The Borderlands - $15.99 (20% off)
- Rage 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- John Wick Hex - $9.99 (50% off)
- Outer Wilds - $19.99 (20% off)
- Amnesia Rebirth - $14.99 (50% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series - $34.99 (30% off)
- Trover Saves the Universe - $10.49 (65% off)
- FTL Advanced Edition - $2.49 (75% off)
- More from the Epic Games Store's Epic MEGA Sale. Don't forget to claim your $10 Epic Coupon!
Fanatical
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of May, select from the following games: Dirt Rally 2.0, Verdun, Cultist Simulator, Commandos 2: HD Remaster, Tesla Force, Praetorians HD Remaster, Kill it with Fire, Tomb Raider GOTY Edition, The Falconeer, Neverinth, Shadows Awakening Complete Pack, Metro 2033 Redux, Tannenberg, Golf It!, Saints Row IV Game of the Century Edition, Dark Devotion, Metro Last Light Redux, Horizon Chase Turbo, and The Walking Dead: Michonne. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $15.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- Total War: Warhammer 2 [Steam] - $16.79 (72% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Wasteland 3 [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Overcooked 2 [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
- Moving Out [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night [Steam] - $17.59 (56% off)
Gamersgate
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $30.00 (49% off)
- Dying Light Platinum Edition [Steam] - $25.00 (75% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition [UPlay] - $8.67 (42% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 [Steam] - $7.50 (74% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn [UPlay] - $8.90 (77% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [UPlay] - $8.00 (59% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint [UPlay] - $13.35 (77% off)
- Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire Obsidian Edition [Steam] - $24.00 (59% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas [UPlay] - $13.35 (77% off)
- Indivisible [Steam] - $17.40 (56% off)
- Space Hulk Tactics [Steam] - $6.00 (79% off)
GOG.com
- Dying Light: Platinum Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Blood Bowl 2 Legendary Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus - $9.89 (67% off)
- Mordheim: City of the Damned - $3.99 (80% off)
- Warhammer: Chaosbane - $8.99 (70% off)
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $19.68 (67% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $36.17 (40% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $12.74 (58% off)
- Dragon Quest 11: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition [Steam] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 [Steam] - $32.49 (35% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $44.00 (56% off)
- NBA 2K21 [Steam] - $16.83 (72% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Steam] - $25.50 (57% off)
- Telltale Batman Shadows Edition [Steam] - $14.98 (50% off)
- The Wolf Among Us [Steam] - $7.50 (50% off)
- Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People [Steam] - $5.25 (65% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of June, select between Civilization 6 Platinum Edition, Secret Neighbor, Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse, Worms Rumble (w/Legends DLC pack), Going Under, Panzer Paladin, Milky Way Prince: The Vampire Star, Desolate, Ikenfell, Paw Paw Paw, Effie, and Disjunction. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium and Classic members will receive all 12 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available for a limited time.
Pay $1 for PAC-MAN 256. Pay $12 or more to also receive Tekken 7, Tales of Berseria, and Katamari Damacy REROLL. Pay more than the average $19.30 for Tales of Zestiria, RAD, and Little Nightmares Complete Edition. Pay $20 or more to also receive CODE VEIN and Project CARS 3. These activate on Steam.
Or Pay $1 for Guilty Gear X2 #Reload and Guilty Gear Isuka. Pay more than the average $9.64 for Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R, Guilty Gear, and Guilty Gear 2: Overture. Pay more than $10 to also receive Guilty Gear Xrd -REVELATOR- Deluxe Edition with the REV 2 Upgrade and the Guilty Gear Xrd -SIGN- Big Blast Bundle. These activate on Steam.
Or Pay $1 for Red Orchestra: Ostfront 41-45. Pay more than the average $9.85 for Red Orchestra 2: Heroes of Stalingrad with Rising Storm, Rising Storm 2: Vietnam and the Pulling Rank Cosmetic DLC, and a 75% off coupon for Killing Floor 2. Pay more than $10 to also receive the Rising Storm 2: Vietnam Green Army Men, Sgt Joe's Support Bundle, Specialist Pack Cosmetic, Personalized Touch Cosmetic, Homeland Security Cosmetic, Rear Echelon Cosmetic, Uncle Ho's Heroes Cosmetic, Born in the USA Cosmetic, Man Down Under Cosmetic, and Southern Style Cosmetic DLCs. These activate on Steam.
- Lost In Space Sale
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Steam/Epic] - $49.99 (50% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Steam/Epic] - $29.99 (50% off)
- XCOM: Chimera Squad [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection [Steam] - $24.99 (75% off)
- Stellaris [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Lost In Space Sale.
- CD Projekt RED Publisher Sale
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $47.99 (20% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Enhanced Edition - $2.99 (85% off)
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales - $5.99 (70% off)
- The Witcher: Enhanced Edition Director's Cut - $1.49 (85% off)
- The Witcher Adventure Game - $1.49 (85% off)
- Capcom Publisher Sale
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $34.78 (42% off)
- Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition [Steam] - $22.48 (25% off)
- Resident Evil 3 [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection [Steam] - $22.49 (25% off)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy [Steam] - $20.09 (33% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection [Steam] - $7.99 (60% off)
- More from the Humble Store's Capcom Publisher Sale.
- Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition [Steam] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 [Steam] - $32.49 (35% off)
- Far Cry 5 [UPlay] - $8.99 (85% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 2 [Steam] - $20.39 (66% off)
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Under Night In-Birth EXE:Late[CL-R] [Steam] - $12.49 (50% off)
Ubisoft Store
Subscribe to Ubisoft+. For a limited time, your first month is $6.00 (60% off).
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $9.00 (85% off)
- Far Cry 5 - $9.00 (85% off)
Steam
- Tell Me Why - FREE TO OWN! (Must claim before 6/30 @ 11PM PT)
- Warhammer Underworlds: Online - FREE TO OWN! (Must claim before 6/10 @ 10AM PT)
- ARK: Survival Evolved - $9.99 (80% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 6/7 @ 10AM PT)
- Little Nightmares 2 - $23.99 (20% off)
- Dying Light: Platinum Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- Klei Publisher Sale
- Griftlands - $15.99 (20% off)
- Oxygen Not Included - $9.99 (60% off)
- Hot Lava - $7.99 (60% off)
- Don't Starve Together - $5.09 (66% off)
- Don't Starve - $2.49 (75% off)
- More from the Steam Klei Publisher Sale.
- Chucklefish (and Friends) Anniversary Sale
- Wargroove - $7.99 (60% off)
- Starbound - $5.99 (60% off)
- INMOST - $11.99 (20% off)
- Timespinner - $9.99 (50% off)
- Pathway - $7.99 (50% off)
- Halfway - $2.59 (80% off)
- More from the Steam Chucklefish (and Friends) Anniversary Sale.
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Conan Exiles - $11.99 (70% off)
- Assetto Corsa Competizione - $15.99 (60% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 6/7 @ 10AM PT)
- Dimension Drive - $1.29 (90% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 6/7 @ 10AM PT)
- Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition - $25.99 (35% off)
- Battlefield 5 Definitive Edition - $16.49 (67% off)
- Total War: Warhammer 2 - $20.39 (66% off)
- Total War: Warhammer - $14.99 (75% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for June 4: Black Ops Cold War double XP