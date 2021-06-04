Weekend PC Download Deals for June 4: Black Ops Cold War double XP

Season 3 for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone is intensifying. Activision and Treyarch are spicing things up with a double XP weekend. Those who don't own the game might be wondering, "Is it too late to join the action?" It is definitely not too late, as Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has a nice discount over on Battle.net.

Many of the usual PC storefronts are preparing for the avalanche of sales that will inevitably hit over the month of June. For now, check out the best of Klei over on Steam, which includes the newly-released Griftlands. The Epic Games Store's MEGA Sale is continuing on, albeit after sadly rotating out Outlanders. The Humble Store has some major deals on the best from CD Projekt RED and Capcom, but if that's not enough, check out what's on the docket for June's Humble Choice. That's $12 for the full Civilization 6 Platinum Edition, which doesn't normally go for less than $30 even when it's discounted.

Finally, there's a new No Man's Sky update and that means the price is slashed in half across every major PC gaming retailer. Choose your favorite shop and pick it up.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft 2. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until September 15.

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of May, select from the following games: Dirt Rally 2.0, Verdun, Cultist Simulator, Commandos 2: HD Remaster, Tesla Force, Praetorians HD Remaster, Kill it with Fire, Tomb Raider GOTY Edition, The Falconeer, Neverinth, Shadows Awakening Complete Pack, Metro 2033 Redux, Tannenberg, Golf It!, Saints Row IV Game of the Century Edition, Dark Devotion, Metro Last Light Redux, Horizon Chase Turbo, and The Walking Dead: Michonne. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $15.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamersgate

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of June, select between Civilization 6 Platinum Edition, Secret Neighbor, Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse, Worms Rumble (w/Legends DLC pack), Going Under, Panzer Paladin, Milky Way Prince: The Vampire Star, Desolate, Ikenfell, Paw Paw Paw, Effie, and Disjunction. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium and Classic members will receive all 12 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available for a limited time.

Pay $1 for PAC-MAN 256. Pay $12 or more to also receive Tekken 7, Tales of Berseria, and Katamari Damacy REROLL. Pay more than the average $19.30 for Tales of Zestiria, RAD, and Little Nightmares Complete Edition. Pay $20 or more to also receive CODE VEIN and Project CARS 3. These activate on Steam.

Or Pay $1 for Guilty Gear X2 #Reload and Guilty Gear Isuka. Pay more than the average $9.64 for Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R, Guilty Gear, and Guilty Gear 2: Overture. Pay more than $10 to also receive Guilty Gear Xrd -REVELATOR- Deluxe Edition with the REV 2 Upgrade and the Guilty Gear Xrd -SIGN- Big Blast Bundle. These activate on Steam.

Or Pay $1 for Red Orchestra: Ostfront 41-45. Pay more than the average $9.85 for Red Orchestra 2: Heroes of Stalingrad with Rising Storm, Rising Storm 2: Vietnam and the Pulling Rank Cosmetic DLC, and a 75% off coupon for Killing Floor 2. Pay more than $10 to also receive the Rising Storm 2: Vietnam Green Army Men, Sgt Joe's Support Bundle, Specialist Pack Cosmetic, Personalized Touch Cosmetic, Homeland Security Cosmetic, Rear Echelon Cosmetic, Uncle Ho's Heroes Cosmetic, Born in the USA Cosmetic, Man Down Under Cosmetic, and Southern Style Cosmetic DLCs. These activate on Steam.

Ubisoft Store

Subscribe to Ubisoft+. For a limited time, your first month is $6.00 (60% off).

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.