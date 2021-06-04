Weekend Console Download Deals for June 4: It Takes Two's first discount

It's the weekend and if you have a significant other at home, you may want to settle in and play some video games together. PlayStation may have the game for you. It's the first big sale for It Takes Two, the co-op only adventure from EA and Josef Fares' Hazelight studio. It'll work just as well on both PS5 and PS4, so why not light some candles, order in some pizza, and spend the night building your relationship as you try to fix the relationship of an entirely different fictional couple?
Elsewhere, it's a new month here at the Weekend Console Download Deals. That means the monthly freebies for Xbox and PlayStation have rotated and there are some exciting games to pick up. Star Wars Squadrons and Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown are out there for PlayStation Plus users, while Xbox Live Gold members can still grab The King's Bird and Dungeons 3 while they still have time. However, the free Xbox game that's drawn interest is Tell Me Why, the Xbox console exclusive from Dontnod Entertainment. Tell Me Why is an engaging three-episode story of twin siblings looking to investigate a mystery about their childhood. The full story is free for the rest of Pride month.
Also, the PlayStation Days of Play sale continues with some amazing deals. It's joined by the new PlayStation Indies sale, which offers up some of the top indie games of today, like Disco Elysium (the PS5 one, no less), Spelunky 2, Untitled Goose Game, Super Meat Boy Forever, and many more.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- The King's Bird - FREE!
- Dungeons 3 - FREE!
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Cross-Gen Bundle [Xbox Series X] - $45.49 (35% off)
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $19.99 (60% off)
- No Man's Sky [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Wasteland 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Trover Saves the Universe - $10.49 (65% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Tell Me Why - FREE TO OWN! (Must claim before 6/30)
- Griftlands - $15.99 (20% off)
- Dying Light: Platinum Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- ARK: Survival Evolved - $9.99 (80% off)
- Madden NFL 21 [Xbox Series X] - $17.99 (70% off)
- NHL 21 - $17.99 (70% off)
- UFC 4 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Dragon Age Inquisition GOTY Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition - $25.99 (35% off)
- Warhammer Skulls Sale
- Watch Dogs: Legion [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus - $15.99 (60% off)
- Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition [Xbox Series X] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Blood Bowl 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
- Mordheim: City of the Damned - $4.99 (75% off)
- Space Hulk: Tactics - $7.49 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Warhammer Skulls Sale.
- Battlefield Franchise Sale
- Battlefield 5 Definitive Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Battlefield 1 Revolution - $5.99 (85% off)
- Battlefield 4 Premium Edition - $5.99 (85% off)
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- It Takes Two [PS5] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Days of Play Sale
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales [PS5/PS4] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Demon's Souls [PS5] - $60.19 (14% off)
- MLB The Show '21 [PS5] - $60.19 (14% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Cross-Gen Bundle [PS5/PS4] - $44.79 (36% off)
- The Last of Us Part 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Ghost of Tsushima - $40.19 (33% off)
- Dreams - $9.99 (50% off)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure - $49.79 (17% off)
- NBA 2K21 [PS5] - $29.39 (58% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition [PS5/PS4] - $49.99 (50% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion [PS5/PS4] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate [PS5/PS4] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Marvel's Avengers [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- No Man's Sky [PS5/PS4] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon [PS5/PS4] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Judgment [PS5] - $29.99 (25% off)
- Maneater [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Bugsnax [PS5/PS4] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Final Fantasy 14 Online Complete Edition [PS5/PS4] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Overwatch Legendary Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds - $9.89 (67% off)
- More from the PlayStation Days of Play Sale.
- PlayStation Indies
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut [PS5/PS4] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Spelunky 2 - $11.99 (40% off)
- Narita Boy - $18.74 (25% off)
- Super Meat Boy Forever - $14.99 (25% off)
- The Pathless [PS5/PS4] - $27.99 (30% off)
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners [PSVR] - $25.99 (35% off)
- Hunt: Showdown - $17.99 (55% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $11.99 (40% off)
- Outer Wilds - $14.99 (40% off)
- Astroneer - $19.49 (35% off)
- CrossCode - $10.99 (45% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $9.99 (60% off)
- John Wick Hex - $10.99 (45% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $8.99 (70% off)
- Dead Cells - $14.99 (40% off)
- The Last Campfire - $7.49 (50% off)
- Rock Band 4 Rivals Bundle - $41.99 (30% off)
- River City Girls - $20.99 (30% off)
- Exit the Gungeon - $6.99 (30% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts - $7.79 (40% off)
- The Witness - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Messenger - $9.99 (50% off)
- Guacamelee 2 Complete - $6.89 (70% off)
- Knights and Bikes - $12.99 (35% off)
- Return of the Obra Dinn - $14.99 (25% off)
- Lethal League Blaze - $13.99 (30% off)
- Just Shapes & Beats - $15.99 (20% off)
- More from the PlayStation Indies Sale.
- Deals Under $20
- Persona 5 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy - $19.99 (60% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $8.99 (85% off)
- Twin Mirror - $19.49 (35% off)
- CODE VEIN - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tekken 7 - $9.99 (80% off)
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard - $9.99 (50% off)
- Terraria - $9.99 (50% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- Torchlight 3 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Team Sonic Racing - $14.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 - $9.74 (35% off)
- Blaster Master Zero 2 - $4.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- More from the PlayStation Deals Under $20 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Star Wars Squadrons - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Operation: Tango - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Rocket League PlayStation Plus Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Marvel's Avengers Hawkeye PlayStation Plus Reward - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Six - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Team17 Sale
- Automachef - $2.99 (80% off)
- Mugsters - $2.99 (80% off)
- Planet Alpha - $3.99 (80% off)
- My Time at Portia - $7.49 (75% off)
- Yooka-Laylee - $9.99 (75% off)
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair - $7.49 (75% off)
- Worms W.M.D - $7.49 (75% off)
- Sheltered - $3.74 (75% off)
- The Escapists Complete Edition - $3.74 (75% off)
- The Escapists 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Room - $2.49 (75% off)
- Overcooked Special Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Raging Justice - $3.74 (75% off)
- Ageless - $4.99 (67% off)
- Blasphemous - $9.99 (60% off)
- Going Under - $9.99 (50% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $9.99 (50% off)
- Moving Out - $12.49 (50% off)
- Overcooked 2 - $12.49 (50% off)
- The Survivalists - $12.49 (50% off)
- Crown Trick - $13.39 (33% off)
- Monster Sanctuary - $13.39 (33% off)
- Neon Abyss - $13.39 (33% off)
- Narita Boy - $18.74 (30% off)
- Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos - $14.99 (25% off)
- Overooked! All You Can Eat - $31.99 (20% off)
- Darksiders 2 Deathinitive Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Just Dance 2020 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - $14.99 (75% off)
- Crysis Remastered - $14.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered - $15.99 (60% off)
- Trials Rising - $5.99 (70% off)
- Dicey Dungeons - $8.99 (40% off)
- Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break - $7.49 (75% off)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- SpeedRunners - $8.99 (40% off)
- Thomas Was Alone - $4.99 (50% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
