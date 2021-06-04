Weekend Console Download Deals for June 4: It Takes Two's first discount

It's the weekend and if you have a significant other at home, you may want to settle in and play some video games together. PlayStation may have the game for you. It's the first big sale for It Takes Two, the co-op only adventure from EA and Josef Fares' Hazelight studio. It'll work just as well on both PS5 and PS4, so why not light some candles, order in some pizza, and spend the night building your relationship as you try to fix the relationship of an entirely different fictional couple?

Elsewhere, it's a new month here at the Weekend Console Download Deals. That means the monthly freebies for Xbox and PlayStation have rotated and there are some exciting games to pick up. Star Wars Squadrons and Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown are out there for PlayStation Plus users, while Xbox Live Gold members can still grab The King's Bird and Dungeons 3 while they still have time. However, the free Xbox game that's drawn interest is Tell Me Why, the Xbox console exclusive from Dontnod Entertainment. Tell Me Why is an engaging three-episode story of twin siblings looking to investigate a mystery about their childhood. The full story is free for the rest of Pride month.

Also, the PlayStation Days of Play sale continues with some amazing deals. It's joined by the new PlayStation Indies sale, which offers up some of the top indie games of today, like Disco Elysium (the PS5 one, no less), Spelunky 2, Untitled Goose Game, Super Meat Boy Forever, and many more.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

