Shacknews Dump - June 4, 2021 You don't need a special subscription to get the most out of the Shacknews Dump. Jump on in and catch the hottest news this week.

It’s another fine Friday, y’all. We have arrived at a stellar end of the week. It’s chaotic mind, mind you. After all, E3 2021 is next week and they’ve waited until pretty much the last second to cram it all in. That’s our job and we do it better here on the Shacknews Dump.

On this June 4 episode of the Shacknews Dump, we brace ourselves for the messy gauntlet that has been E3 2021 planning this year. We finally got the schedule of events… one week before the events, and we’re all getting ready to roll with both E3 and our own E5 content. Aside from that, PlayStation has laid out plans for some of its most important upcoming games, NVIDIA is releasing more GPUs you can’t find anywhere, and Nintendo is crushing the insolent as Nintendo does.

Catch these and more hot gaming news topics as we go live with the Shacknews Dump on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:45 p.m. PT / 4:45 p.m. ET. You can also watch the stream just below.

Here’s the rundown of topics on today’s Shacknews Dump:

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who tunes into ShackStream productions like the Dump. Your support and engagement continues to make these shows more fun and worthwhile. If you’d like to support us further, consider following and subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. Don’t forget that if you have an Amazon Prime account, you can link it up to your Twitch account and score a free Twitch subscription each month through Prime Gaming. We know a pretty good news site with a Twitch channel perfect for free Twitch subs.

Even so, we provide fine dumpage whether you subscribe or not, so tune into the Shacknews Dump and check out the latest hot news topics of the week.