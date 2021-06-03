Twitter Blue subscription service offers exclusive features for a monthly fee Twitter has revealed Twitter Blue, a paid subscription service that offers users bonus features.

Twitter has grown to be one of the most popular sites on the internet, so it was only a matter of time before the company looked for further ways to monetize the social media platform outside of paid advertisements. The company has announced Twitter Blue, a subscriptions service that will offer users exclusive features at the cost of a recurring monthly fee.

Twitter Blue was revealed on June 3, and began rolling out to select markets on the same day. The subscription service is currently only available in Canada and Australia. The presumption is that it will come to more regions over time, but there are no official dates available. The monthly subscription for Twitter Blue costs $3.49 CAD in Canada or $4.49 AUD in Australia. Here are a list of features that will be exclusive to Twitter Blue subscribers:

Bookmark folders

Reader mode

Twitter app icon customization

Color themes for the Twitter app

Dedicated customer support

Twitter Blue will also allow users to delete a tweet shortly after hitting send, using a timer that they can set the length to themselves. It’s not necessarily an edit button, but will allow users to catch and fix an error before a tweet is viewable by the masses.

The features included sounds pretty neat, but it will be up to users to decide whether or not they’re worth forking over a few bucks every month. That said, dedicated customer support is one of the more peculiar bonuses. Does this mean increased response time to issues filed or selective priority when it comes to reports or verification applications?

The concept of a paid Twitter subscription service has been floating around for years, and it’s finally become a reality. Currently only available in Australia and Canada, we’ll be sure to update you when Twitter Blue comes to other regions.