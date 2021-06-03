New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Twitter Blue subscription service offers exclusive features for a monthly fee

Twitter has revealed Twitter Blue, a paid subscription service that offers users bonus features.
Donovan Erskine
Twitter has grown to be one of the most popular sites on the internet, so it was only a matter of time before the company looked for further ways to monetize the social media platform outside of paid advertisements. The company has announced Twitter Blue, a subscriptions service that will offer users exclusive features at the cost of a recurring monthly fee.

Twitter Blue was revealed on June 3, and began rolling out to select markets on the same day. The subscription service is currently only available in Canada and Australia. The presumption is that it will come to more regions over time, but there are no official dates available. The monthly subscription for Twitter Blue costs $3.49 CAD in Canada or $4.49 AUD in Australia. Here are a list of features that will be exclusive to Twitter Blue subscribers:

  • Bookmark folders
  • Reader mode
  • Twitter app icon customization
  • Color themes for the Twitter app
  • Dedicated customer support

Twitter Blue will also allow users to delete a tweet shortly after hitting send, using a timer that they can set the length to themselves. It’s not necessarily an edit button, but will allow users to catch and fix an error before a tweet is viewable by the masses.

The features included sounds pretty neat, but it will be up to users to decide whether or not they’re worth forking over a few bucks every month. That said, dedicated customer support is one of the more peculiar bonuses. Does this mean increased response time to issues filed or selective priority when it comes to reports or verification applications?

The concept of a paid Twitter subscription service has been floating around for years, and it’s finally become a reality. Currently only available in Australia and Canada, we’ll be sure to update you when Twitter Blue comes to other regions.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

