2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Evening Reading - May 27, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
2

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Making food in the forest

Yes please. It might be pizza night soon.

I can't believe there was a time I'd want to be out past 11pm

Now, catch me on the couch binging Netflix.

King of the Hill screens

I'm pretty sure this episode is where Bobby accidentally makes all the school kids protest and go on a march to Strickland Propane.

How to get vaccines to boomers

Boomers love ALDI.

Cuphead x Final Fantasy

How good is Cuphead's art style?

Unreal Engine 5 secrets

Dabbing robot. This is the world we live in.

What is pog?

What makes something pogchamp?

An early look at Bugsnax

What a great game. Have you played it?

Here's a photo of Wednesday! I hope you have a great night.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola