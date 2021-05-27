Evening Reading - May 27, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Everything announced during the Sonic Central virtual event
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition ME1 impressions: A polished & scenic chore
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes preview: What lies below
- Dragon Quest 3 HD Remake revealed, will release worldwide simultaneously
- Dragon Quest Treasures spinoff revealed, in development for worldwide launch
- Dragon Quest 12: The Flames of Fate announced
- Borderlands 3 gets cross-play in its next update, but not on PlayStation
- Rumor: New Nintendo Switch to launch this fall, will replace standard model
- Two Point Hospital is getting an injection of free Sonic content in July
- New Sonic the Hedgehog game from Sonic Team teased for 2022
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Making food in the forest
Chop chop chop chop chop pic.twitter.com/bXD6fUkzmN— Washington Post TikTok Guy 🕺🏼 (@davejorgenson) May 26, 2021
Yes please. It might be pizza night soon.
I can't believe there was a time I'd want to be out past 11pm
May 26, 2021
Now, catch me on the couch binging Netflix.
King of the Hill screens
May 28, 2021
I'm pretty sure this episode is where Bobby accidentally makes all the school kids protest and go on a march to Strickland Propane.
How to get vaccines to boomers
Just put the vaccine in an ALDI catalogue and say it's on sale for one day only and the boomers will have that shit in their veins within 2.5 seconds flat— Greg Larsen (@gregmlarsen) May 28, 2021
Boomers love ALDI.
Cuphead x Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy VII x Cuphead pic.twitter.com/DHyLzEibXw— THE ART OF VIDEO GAMES (@VideoArtGame) May 27, 2021
How good is Cuphead's art style?
Unreal Engine 5 secrets
Apparently if you enter the Konami code in the @UnrealEngine 5 demo project the big robot dabs. Forever. 10/10 pic.twitter.com/o8eYHvPaKc— Jon Terp (@JonTerp) May 27, 2021
Dabbing robot. This is the world we live in.
What is pog?
powerpuff girls pic.twitter.com/PPMSpMrHLq— rice 🌸 (@rice_deity) May 27, 2021
What makes something pogchamp?
An early look at Bugsnax
Check out this video of Bugsnax circa 2017, where a lot of the mechanics of the game were finally starting to come together! 👀#Bugsnax #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/8Oyp1RxJLh— Bugsnax (YH Games) (@YoungHorses) May 27, 2021
What a great game. Have you played it?
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
Here's a photo of Wednesday! I hope you have a great night.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - May 27, 2021
-
Man I wish I could get that excited about some pizza, dude made me want some of it :O
https://i.redd.it/rtncx0a9b7751.png
-