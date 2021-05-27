Rumor: New Nintendo Switch to launch this fall, will replace standard model
Further reports have come out suggesting the Nintendo Switch Pro will be released this year.
With the Switch turning four years old this past March, it would make sense that Nintendo will soon be pushing out a new version of the hybrid console, one with better specs and improved systems. However, The Big N has been radio silent on the prospect of a new Switch model. That of course doesn’t stop the rumor mill from churning, and now we’ve got reports that a new Switch model will launch this fall and will replace the standard model of the console.
This story comes by way of a report published by Bloomberg. According to the outlet’s sources, the new Nintendo Switch - which is commonly referred to as the “Switch Pro” by speculators - will launch sometime this September. Once it hits shelves, Nintendo will allegedly begin to phase out the original model of the hybrid console, making the Switch Pro the new standard model. It will also potentially cost more than the $299 USD price tag that we’ve seen up to this point.
What’s more, Bloomberg reports that the reveal of this new Switch may be imminent. So imminent in fact, that we could receive official word on it before Nintnedo’s E3 showcase, which has still not been given a date as of the time of this writing. While it would be odd for Nintendo to make such a huge announcement before its E3 Direct, it would make sense if the company wants to keep the focus on its software rather than hardware.
Despite the Switch’s continued financial and critical success, most would agree that the console is due for an upgrade. The tablet’s 720p display and its internal components were already lacking in comparison to the Xbox One and PS4, and it now pales in comparison to what’s featured in the Series X and PS5. If Nintendo does plan to reveal a Switch Pro, you can expect to read about it right here on Shacknews.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Rumor: New Nintendo Switch to launch this fall, will replace standard model
-
Bloomberg is reporting that the Nintendo Switch Pro (or whatever they will call it) will likely be announced just ahead of E3 for release later this year (September) as to allow publishers to announce titles for it at E3. It will likely cost more than $299 and is expected to surplant the base Switch model, so that it will be this Pro version and then the Switch Lite.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-05-27/nintendo-plans-upgraded-switch-replacement-as-soon-as-september
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Chip supply shortages are affecting even auto computers. Its real bad right now.
Worst of all is that the Switch is still the best selling console after all this time, supply will be a disaster.
I am curious what the new Tegra ends up being like since you mentioned chips. I'm expecting something along the lines of the 2018 iPad Pro in GPU horsepower (not necessarily CPU since that was stupid fast) as well as Tensor Cores for DLSS. End result would be something along the lines of a hybrid PS4 Slim, but we'll see!
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Yeah, chip stuff is pretty predictable. Guessing its in the neighborhood of A12X performance plus DLSS, basically a PS4 Slim give or take but with Nvidia's more modern enhancements.
You're right about the big OLED being more interesting since that's more up in the air. I mean....
https://twitter.com/IGN/status/1367528045674967042
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
It’s still funny:
https://youtu.be/FqUKEhyvFaM
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
They can handle large releases correctly because they can buy them. They have an army of logistics people buying out entire production facilities ahead of product launches. Apple bought/reserved 80% of TSMC's 5nm production for 2021 before the 5nm production facilities were actually fully operational.
-
-
-
-
-
-
It would be stupid (Very very stupid) if Nintendo did Switch Pro-only games with the current HW shortage (even if they could push 5M units out this year)
It would make brilliant sense to do something like Pro-enhanced games, however, with free upgrade patches for its more popular games (BotW, SSBU, Odyssey, etc.) to Pro hardware, and so that post-Pro release games can still be played on base and Lite units but look pretty on Pro units.
-
-
I hope that Nintendo does something like Smart Delivery where it detects which version of the Switch you have and automatically delivers you the best version, but I doubt it. I am guessing that they are going to do time limited shit, like "the first run of Skyward Sword for the Switch also includes an upgrade code to unlock the Switch Pro version". Or the Sony method of "Buy the Switch Pro version of Breath of the Wild 2 and get the Switch version as well". With maybe an upgrade code for the original Breath of the Wild.
But most of the stuff I expect they aren't going to bother. Like instead of updating Mario Kart 8 they will release Mario Kart 9 on the Pro.
-
-
-
Going to their last financials for FY20: They made 1,700 billion yen on total Switch sales, that's including HW + SW. 344 billion of that is strictly digital which includes digital games and DLC.
They sold just shy of 30M Switch units last year, at ~30,000 Yen a pop, so that's 900 billion yen. So out of 1,700 billion, 800 billion is software. So roughly 344/800 = 43% is digital sales.
-
-
-
-
-