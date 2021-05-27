Rumor: New Nintendo Switch to launch this fall, will replace standard model Further reports have come out suggesting the Nintendo Switch Pro will be released this year.

With the Switch turning four years old this past March, it would make sense that Nintendo will soon be pushing out a new version of the hybrid console, one with better specs and improved systems. However, The Big N has been radio silent on the prospect of a new Switch model. That of course doesn’t stop the rumor mill from churning, and now we’ve got reports that a new Switch model will launch this fall and will replace the standard model of the console.

This story comes by way of a report published by Bloomberg. According to the outlet’s sources, the new Nintendo Switch - which is commonly referred to as the “Switch Pro” by speculators - will launch sometime this September. Once it hits shelves, Nintendo will allegedly begin to phase out the original model of the hybrid console, making the Switch Pro the new standard model. It will also potentially cost more than the $299 USD price tag that we’ve seen up to this point.

What’s more, Bloomberg reports that the reveal of this new Switch may be imminent. So imminent in fact, that we could receive official word on it before Nintnedo’s E3 showcase, which has still not been given a date as of the time of this writing. While it would be odd for Nintendo to make such a huge announcement before its E3 Direct, it would make sense if the company wants to keep the focus on its software rather than hardware.

Despite the Switch’s continued financial and critical success, most would agree that the console is due for an upgrade. The tablet’s 720p display and its internal components were already lacking in comparison to the Xbox One and PS4, and it now pales in comparison to what’s featured in the Series X and PS5. If Nintendo does plan to reveal a Switch Pro, you can expect to read about it right here on Shacknews.