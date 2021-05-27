New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Rumor: New Nintendo Switch to launch this fall, will replace standard model

Further reports have come out suggesting the Nintendo Switch Pro will be released this year.
Donovan Erskine
30

With the Switch turning four years old this past March, it would make sense that Nintendo will soon be pushing out a new version of the hybrid console, one with better specs and improved systems. However, The Big N has been radio silent on the prospect of a new Switch model. That of course doesn’t stop the rumor mill from churning, and now we’ve got reports that a new Switch model will launch this fall and will replace the standard model of the console.

This story comes by way of a report published by Bloomberg. According to the outlet’s sources, the new Nintendo Switch - which is commonly referred to as the “Switch Pro” by speculators - will launch sometime this September. Once it hits shelves, Nintendo will allegedly begin to phase out the original model of the hybrid console, making the Switch Pro the new standard model. It will also potentially cost more than the $299 USD price tag that we’ve seen up to this point.

What’s more, Bloomberg reports that the reveal of this new Switch may be imminent. So imminent in fact, that we could receive official word on it before Nintnedo’s E3 showcase, which has still not been given a date as of the time of this writing. While it would be odd for Nintendo to make such a huge announcement before its E3 Direct, it would make sense if the company wants to keep the focus on its software rather than hardware.

Despite the Switch’s continued financial and critical success, most would agree that the console is due for an upgrade. The tablet’s 720p display and its internal components were already lacking in comparison to the Xbox One and PS4, and it now pales in comparison to what’s featured in the Series X and PS5. If Nintendo does plan to reveal a Switch Pro, you can expect to read about it right here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    May 27, 2021 9:00 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Rumor: New Nintendo Switch to launch this fall, will replace standard model

    • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      May 26, 2021 10:55 PM

      Bloomberg is reporting that the Nintendo Switch Pro (or whatever they will call it) will likely be announced just ahead of E3 for release later this year (September) as to allow publishers to announce titles for it at E3. It will likely cost more than $299 and is expected to surplant the base Switch model, so that it will be this Pro version and then the Switch Lite.

      https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-05-27/nintendo-plans-upgraded-switch-replacement-as-soon-as-september

      • metralgia legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        May 26, 2021 10:56 PM

        Preordered!!!!!!

      • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
        reply
        May 26, 2021 11:04 PM

        Had no problem getting an RTX 3080, PS5, or Xbox Series X. This terrifies me

        • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          May 26, 2021 11:09 PM

          There certainly won't be a fight over the 5 available that Nintendo will produce.

          • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
            reply
            May 26, 2021 11:15 PM

            Most popular console in the middle of a component shortage, nbd

      • jdcope legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        May 26, 2021 11:18 PM

        So that means they have to be making things now, right? Because foundries are backed up everywhere. Automobile plants are still shut down. Stuff I have seen lately says things will be backed up for another year at least.

        • johnhead legacy 10 years
          reply
          May 27, 2021 6:56 AM

          it says in the article the production ramp up is about to start

          • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            May 27, 2021 7:11 AM

            In several prior Bloomberg articles hinting at the Pro, which this also alludes, they have said that Nintendo has made sure to have a decent supply of the chips needed for a healthy run of this new line for this year, it isn't like Nintendo was stupidly going in blind and "oh no, chip shortage!"

      • Dontdrop legacy 10 years
        reply
        May 26, 2021 11:23 PM

        Wondering if I should sell my Switch while I wait. But getting it is gonna be SO hard 😭

        • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
          reply
          May 27, 2021 12:54 AM

          Supply is going to be so constrained across the board that what you get from your used Switch today probably won't be too far off from what it will be this holiday. If you manage to snag one from Gamestop you should get a good trade-in too

      • roushimsx legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        May 26, 2021 11:26 PM

        I don't care if it's more than $300. As long as I can still use a third party dock and as long as it means higher resolutions/framerates in games like Xenoblade Chronicles 2, I'll pay whatever they want for it.

      • jinglebro
        reply
        May 26, 2021 11:52 PM

        ...Nintendo has announced that a total of 250 units will be available through 2021 with another 500 possibly coming in 2022, beating the PS5's availability numbers by almost 40%.

      • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
        reply
        May 27, 2021 1:13 AM

        Oh lordy: https://twitter.com/Nibellion/status/1397820517554528256

        • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
          reply
          May 27, 2021 1:31 AM

          Not sure I'm emotionally prepared for this after running the 3080/PS5/Xbox gauntlet even though its the one I want the most

          • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            May 27, 2021 1:42 AM

            I believe the types of chips this will use won't be near the top of the line like the 30XX or PS5/XBSX and so on are demanding.

            • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
              reply
              May 27, 2021 1:54 AM

              Chip supply shortages are affecting even auto computers. Its real bad right now.

              Worst of all is that the Switch is still the best selling console after all this time, supply will be a disaster.

              I am curious what the new Tegra ends up being like since you mentioned chips. I'm expecting something along the lines of the 2018 iPad Pro in GPU horsepower (not necessarily CPU since that was stupid fast) as well as Tensor Cores for DLSS. End result would be something along the lines of a hybrid PS4 Slim, but we'll see!

      • dodob legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        May 27, 2021 1:47 AM

        NINTENDO SWITCHTYFOUR!!!!!1

        • ErneX legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          May 27, 2021 2:05 AM

          I like Super Nintendo Switch

      • peanut- legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        May 27, 2021 1:57 AM

        I hope they do something to make Breath of the Wild run/look better. Not that it's bad but it would be great with more horsepower.

        Though it's Nintendo so if they do it will be a new $60 retail release.

        • dodob legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          May 27, 2021 2:01 AM

          SIXTY EFF PEE ESSS BOTOOOOW

        • Chipwarrior legacy 10 years
          reply
          May 27, 2021 7:09 AM

          cemu is such a better experience than playing native, its bonkers

      • jcupitt legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        May 27, 2021 2:13 AM

        I predict it's only a bit quicker, but adds some tensor cores so it can do DLSS to TVs. The new screen will be more interesting.

        • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
          reply
          May 27, 2021 2:25 AM

          Yeah, chip stuff is pretty predictable. Guessing its in the neighborhood of A12X performance plus DLSS, basically a PS4 Slim give or take but with Nvidia's more modern enhancements.

          You're right about the big OLED being more interesting since that's more up in the air. I mean....

          https://twitter.com/IGN/status/1367528045674967042

      • oceanstate8 legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        May 27, 2021 2:16 AM

        How is Nintendo going to bungle the branding this time?

        Switch Pro
        Switch E
        Swatch
        Other Switch

      • AlphaMaj legacy 10 years
        reply
        May 27, 2021 3:34 AM

        Can't wait for all the $600 bundles we will be forced to buy!!!! My favorite part of new consoles.

      • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
        reply
        May 27, 2021 4:27 AM

        Yep as expected. They announce this then show BotW2 gameplay at 4K. That’s probably why they were waiting to show it.

      • greenbergMD legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        May 27, 2021 5:36 AM

        Sounds like I need to sell my Switch pretty soon then.

      • atom519 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        May 27, 2021 5:41 AM

        In for two.

      • mojoald mercury ultra mega
        reply
        May 27, 2021 6:03 AM

        god damn it nintendo just partner with Apple Stores to distribute this damn thing. they're the only ones that seem to be able to handle large releases correctly.

        • qwpeoriu legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          May 27, 2021 6:04 AM

          the genius bar has solved global chip shortages?

          • mojoald mercury ultra mega
            reply
            May 27, 2021 6:15 AM

            No but Apple has the right approach: pre sales start at a specific time and day… you can order one of a device per verified Apple account… and you pay them money to get in line and they’ll ship you a device when it’s built.

        • Crimsonbeak legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          May 27, 2021 7:08 AM

          They can handle large releases correctly because they can buy them. They have an army of logistics people buying out entire production facilities ahead of product launches. Apple bought/reserved 80% of TSMC's 5nm production for 2021 before the 5nm production facilities were actually fully operational.

      • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        May 27, 2021 6:04 AM

        Sounds like the joycon and all their issues will remain the same?

      • Begawkiness legacy 10 years
        reply
        May 27, 2021 6:19 AM

        It's completely impractical and I already have a Switch but if it improves performance I would definitely buy one of these... Gotta assume they're going to take advantage of DLSS somehow.

      • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        May 27, 2021 6:21 AM

        They can't even produce enough Switches right now to meet demand.

        A four year-old console! That is not a powerhouse and is filled with old, established tech. Can't meet that demand!

        I can't wait to see how impossible this thing is to find for at least a year.

      • shirif legacy 10 years
        reply
        May 27, 2021 6:22 AM

        Any upgrade paths?

        • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          May 27, 2021 6:37 AM

          It would be stupid (Very very stupid) if Nintendo did Switch Pro-only games with the current HW shortage (even if they could push 5M units out this year)

          It would make brilliant sense to do something like Pro-enhanced games, however, with free upgrade patches for its more popular games (BotW, SSBU, Odyssey, etc.) to Pro hardware, and so that post-Pro release games can still be played on base and Lite units but look pretty on Pro units.

        • johnhead legacy 10 years
          reply
          May 27, 2021 6:59 AM

          for hardware? nope. games? they better

          • Crimsonbeak legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            May 27, 2021 7:17 AM

            I hope that Nintendo does something like Smart Delivery where it detects which version of the Switch you have and automatically delivers you the best version, but I doubt it. I am guessing that they are going to do time limited shit, like "the first run of Skyward Sword for the Switch also includes an upgrade code to unlock the Switch Pro version". Or the Sony method of "Buy the Switch Pro version of Breath of the Wild 2 and get the Switch version as well". With maybe an upgrade code for the original Breath of the Wild.

            But most of the stuff I expect they aren't going to bother. Like instead of updating Mario Kart 8 they will release Mario Kart 9 on the Pro.

            • wunderbred legacy 10 years mercury mega
              reply
              May 27, 2021 7:21 AM

              All of that seems plausible.

            • johnhead legacy 10 years
              reply
              May 27, 2021 7:40 AM

              do we know how many games Nintendo sells cart vs digital? that will give you a hint if they do something like this

              • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
                reply
                May 27, 2021 8:11 AM

                Going to their last financials for FY20: They made 1,700 billion yen on total Switch sales, that's including HW + SW. 344 billion of that is strictly digital which includes digital games and DLC.

                They sold just shy of 30M Switch units last year, at ~30,000 Yen a pop, so that's 900 billion yen. So out of 1,700 billion, 800 billion is software. So roughly 344/800 = 43% is digital sales.

                • metralgia legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
                  reply
                  May 27, 2021 8:43 AM

                  I should have refreshed the thread before I posted!

                • johnhead legacy 10 years
                  reply
                  May 27, 2021 9:23 AM

                  hmmmm - that's pretty close to 50/50 - so it's worth it for them to do something but they have to manage upgrading carts

              • metralgia legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
                reply
                May 27, 2021 8:42 AM

                Last quarter 43% of software sales were digital

