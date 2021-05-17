E3 2021 dates, games, and app download Here is your comprehensive guide to everything there is to know about E3 2021.

After canceling last year’s event due to the pandemic, E3 is back as an all-digital event. Despite the show’s transition to a virtual format, it’s still shaping up to feature all of the big names and announcements that we’ve come to expect from E3 over the years. Because of that, there’s a lot to follow and keep up with. Here’s everything you need to know about the dates, games, and more for E3 2021.

When is E3 2021?

E3 2021 will take place from June 12 to June 15, 2021. The event will be held entirely digitally, with showcases being streamed on the E3 website as well as on its Twitch and YouTube channels. Viewers will not need to purchase a pass or sign up to view the conferences.

Who will be at E3 2021?

Several companies have been confirmed to be participating in E3 2021. Those involved will have news to share in some capacity, whether it be during their own showcase, or featured at another company’s event. Here is the full list of every gaming company confirmed to be at E3 2021:

Nintendo

Xbox

Ubisoft

Square Enix

Capcom

Take-Two Interactive

Warner Bros. Games

Sega

Bandai Namco

Gearbox Entertainment

Koch Media

There could always be secrets and surprises waiting in the wings, but those are all of the companies confirmed to be participating in E3 2021.

What games will be at E3 2021?

Although several of the biggest companies in the gaming industry are confirmed to appear at E3 2021, we still don’t have a clear idea of what specific games they will be showing off. With Xbox present, it’s likely that we’ll learn more about Halo Infinite as well as what’s next for Bethesda. It’s also a safe bet that Ubisoft will talk more about the recently delayed Far Cry 6.

Nintndo tends to drop its biggest announcements during E3. We could potentially learn about the latest DLC character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, or the next mainline entry in any of its tentpole franchises. Outside of speculation, most of the participants have kept the specifics of their E3 2021 plans close to the chest.

The E3 mobile app

The E3 2021 app will serve as a main hub for viewers, featuring virtual booths, conferences, and live events. The app will be available for the public on iOS and Android in late May and will keep them connected with all of the latest news out of E3. Users will be able to customize and personalize their profile, earning points and ranking on the in-app leaderboard for engaging with the show. More details on the app can be found on the E3 website.

That’s everything you need to know about the dates, companies, and games of E3 2021. As we get closer to the show, we will continue to update this article with new information. For everything on the gaming showcase, be sure to bookmark the E3 2021 topic page here on Shacknews.