New Sonic the Hedgehog game from Sonic Team teased for 2022 A new Sonic the Hedgehog adventure from Sonic Team is on its way and... that's about all we know right now.

While Thursday's Sonic Central has celebrated the past 30 years of Sonic the Hedgehog, Sega is also looking forward to what's next for the long-time company mascot. There is indeed a new Sonic the Hedgehog game on the way from the core development crew at Sonic Team. However, there's little to go on at the moment, other than it's coming in 2022.

There isn't much information contained within this trailer. Fans can see Sonic running really fast, as he does. There are really only two big takeaways from this 30-second tease: The reveal of the Sonic Team logo and a mysterious symbol that's highlighted near the end. The symbol will likely hold some significance for whatever this game ends up being.

For now, speculation will run wild. This new Sonic game could be anything. It could be a new Sonic Adventure, a follow-up to Sonic Generations, a standalone in the style of the various Wii games, or even a 2D return to the series' roots. The mystery will unfold in the months to come, potentially starting as early as E3 2021.

Sonic Team's last game for Sonic the Hedgehog was Sonic Forces. It was not good. So, approach this latest news of a new Sonic Team project with some cautious enthusiasm. If it's more Sonic Colors or more Sonic Generations than... oh, I don't know... Sonic: Lost World, then there will be reason to rejoice.

There is a lot happening during today's Sonic Central event. We'll have a full recap here at Shacknews as soon as it's over. If you missed the whole thing and want to give it a look, visit the Sonic the Hedgehog Twitch and YouTube channels.